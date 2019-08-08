When the board of Scout24, the owner of Germany’s largest property website, was criticised this week for accepting a takeover from private equity firms, the only surprise was who delivered the scolding.

Instead of politicians who have regularly taken aim at the private equity industry as asset strippers, the rebuke came from Elliott, the US activist investor and one of Scout24’s largest shareholders. Its complaint was that the bid was too low.

There are few better illustrations of how buyout firms and activist investors have become powerful forces in corporate Germany. The past hostility to private equity that prompted a senior Social Democrat politician in 2005 to liken the industry to a “plague of locusts” has been eroded as Germany’s conglomerates shed businesses and buyout firms raise record sums for deals in Europe.

So far this year, Germany is rivalling the UK as the biggest market for buyout deals in Europe, new figures from Bain & Co show. At the current pace, the total value of deals in Europe’s biggest economy will comfortably surpass last year’s total of just over $14bn, according to Dealogic.

“The dark history of the ‘locusts’ and the reputation that private equity had in the country has changed,” said Rolf-Magnus Weddigen, a partner at Bain & Co’s German private equity practice. “Private equity groups have been successful in growing businesses and creating jobs rather than cutting them.”

German companies have been at the centre of some of the industry’s largest European deals this year, from KKR’s acquisition of a minority stake in Axel Springer that will help the publisher of the tabloid Bild delist, to Carlyle and Bain’s €3.4bn offer to buy lighting company Osram.

The willingness of such companies to accept private equity investments, say analysts, suggests how far things have changed since the chequered experience of Grohe, one of the world’s biggest makers of taps and showers, under private equity ownership in the mid-2000s.

And there have been difficult episodes since Grohe, which was owned both by BC Partners and then by TPG. Five years ago, a group of private equity investors, including Apax Partners, wrote down their investment in Bundesdruckerei, the German group that prints banknotes and passports, which was overloaded with debt.

More recently, US buyout group Blackstone handed over the keys to lenders in German outdoor clothing group Jack Wolfskin after the debt-laden sporting goods maker’s business declined. ATU, a lossmaking car repair chain bought by KKR, had to undergo a restructuring that led to job losses.

However, the pick-up in activity suggests the damage from such incidents has not been lasting.

“The perception of private equity investors in Germany has changed significantly over the past decade,” said Jörg Rocholl, president of Berlin-based business school EMST. That “has helped to create a more positive image and a higher openness for private equity investors in Germany”.

The slow shift in attitudes is helping some German founders who may have been traditionally reluctant sellers to rethink. KKR’s acquisition of a stake in Axel Springer, which also owns Business Insider, was symbolic because it received the backing of Friede Springer, the widow of the company’s founder.

More recent entrepreneurs are also opening to private equity. In 2016, for example, buyout firm TSG Consumer Partners invested in German bicycle company Canyon as part of the group’s expansion effort in the US.

“We have been waiting for succession planning to come to fruition within the typical German Mittelstand businesses and it looks like some owners considering private equity as an alternative to manage transition,” said Alex Dibelius, head of Germany for CVC, which recently bought a packaging unit off German conglomerate Bosch.

If private equity firms are beginning to make small inroads into Germany’s Mittelstand, a different dynamic is prising open bigger Germany companies. As the outlook for global economic growth darkens, German conglomerates are facing more pressure to sharpen their focus.

German chemicals company Evonik in March sold its acrylic sheet unit to Advent International in a €3bn deal. Germany is also expected to be home to some of the biggest so-called carve-outs in the second half of the year, including Bayer’s sale of its animal medicines business and BASF’s disposal of its construction chemicals division. Both have drawn strong interest from private equity buyers.

“We are approaching the end of the cycle and corporate Germany is starting to realise that this will impact its earnings power,” argued Mr Dibelius. “Besides a heavier focus on costs, portfolio management will become more important. This leads to more divestitures of businesses that do not fit the corporate strategy any more.”

However, Germany still puts up unique hurdles for the industry.

Dirk Albersmeier, co-head of M&A at JPMorgan in Europe, said buyers, including private equity firms, often look to put in place a so-called domination agreement, a feature that does not exist elsewhere in Europe that makes completing a deal tougher.

The agreement allows buyers to issue legally binding instructions to a target’s management and get direct control of the company’s cash flows. In return, however, it confers rights to remaining minority investors that allows them push for a better offer.

Hedge funds, including Elliott, have frequently muscled in on such situations where they can profit, such as when Bain and Cinven agreed to buy German drugmaker Stada in 2017, only to have to raise their offer to win over minority shareholders.

Mr Albersmeier said: “That’s why people say German take-privates are a nightmare, because of the domination agreement. But as there aren’t a lot of opportunities, private equity firms are now looking at the deals again. If you notice, all the offers that are happening now are pursuing a delisting but not all are seeking a domination agreement.”

Indeed, another tailwind for the private equity industry — cheap money — is gathering yet more momentum as central banks from around the world slash interest rates. It is this benign backdrop that has allowed buyout firms to raise record amounts.

CVC, for example, has raised $16bn for its largest European fund as investors hunt for higher returns.

“We see no signs of a slowdown,” said Mr Weddigen of Bain & Co.