SoftBank moves to oust Adam Neumann as the chief executive of WeWork, US president Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi perform a double act at a rally of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans in Texas and Jeremy Corbyn calls rumours he could soon step down as Labour leader “wishful thinking” during the party’s annual conference. Plus, world leaders will gather in New York City this week for the UN General Assembly and the UN climate summit. The FT’s Gillian Tett tells us what to expect.





