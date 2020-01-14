The US, EU and Japan have ramped up pressure on Beijing over its model of state-sponsored capitalism, calling for tougher World Trade Organization curbs on government subsidies.

In a rare example of the Trump administration turning to allies for help in solving trade problems, the three issued a joint statement on Tuesday on a proposal for more stringent global rules to prevent Chinese companies relying on state support to gain advantage over foreign rivals.

The proposed rule changes take aim at core parts of China’s economic model, calling for a wider WTO ban on various types of state support and for governments to do more to prove that aid to companies does not distort trade.

The proposals amount to a joint manifesto for closing what the US and others argue are loopholes in the WTO rule book that have been exploited by Beijing.

Phil Hogan, EU trade commissioner, said they were “an important step towards addressing some of the fundamental issues distorting global trade”. The EU “has been arguing consistently that multilateral solutions can be effective in solving these problems”, he said.

The announcement comes in the same week that the US and China are expected to announce a “phase one” trade agreement, marking a moment of detente in their trade war.

Brussels hopes the proposals can be a first step in a wider reform effort at the WTO. It fears the organisation is close to moribund following the collapse last year of the highest authority in its dispute settlement system after the US blocked the appointment of new judges. The US has long complained that the appellate body over-reached its powers.

The US, Japan and EU are hoping to implement the plans through a “plurilateral” deal that would bring together the world’s biggest subsidisers and economic powers. Under this arrangement, a coalition of countries would agree to apply the measures. Such an agreement would not require the support of all 164 WTO members to take effect and would only bind participating countries.

EU officials on Tuesday said they hoped China would see the advantage of joining such a coalition.

The EU and the US have taken very different approaches in trying to cajole Beijing to change its policies. US president Donald Trump has imposed huge punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, while the EU has emphasised dialogue. Brussels has warned Beijing it risks the collapse of the WTO if it continues with the aggressive use of subsidies and other policies such as forced technology transfer, and with it the loss of a trading system from which it has greatly benefited.

The three-page proposal would widen the scope of an existing WTO subsidy ban, given that some “market and trade distorting” practices are not currently outlawed. The plans would also require governments to prove that certain allowed forms of state aid did not provide an unfair advantage or lead to oversupply in a market.

Other rule changes would put pressure on countries to notify the WTO of any subsidies they provide or face being reported by another government and having the measures banned.

EU officials said on Tuesday that they had identified examples of Chinese authorities writing off loans they had given companies and of excessively large subsidies to failing companies that were propped up rather than being wound down.

The joint statement also reiterated calls from the US, EU and Japan for China to stop forcing foreign companies to share their technology with Chinese partners. Such “unfair practices are inconsistent with an international trading system based on market principles and undermine growth and development”, the statement said.