US voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the highly-anticipated midterm elections. In one Kansas district, some moderate Republicans plan to cast protest votes for a Democratic newcomer. Their reason for doing so? President Trump. The FT’s Brooke Fox shares her reporting from one suburban district that mirrors a handful of others across the country.
Read Brooke’s story here.
Contributors: Brooke Fox, data journalist, Ellen Porter and Steve Rose. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Aimee Keane.
