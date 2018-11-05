Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the highly-anticipated midterm elections. In one Kansas district, some moderate Republicans plan to cast protest votes for a Democratic newcomer. Their reason for doing so? President Trump. The FT’s Brooke Fox shares her reporting from one suburban district that mirrors a handful of others across the country.





Read Brooke’s story here.





Contributors: Brooke Fox, data journalist, Ellen Porter and Steve Rose. Producers: Jennifer Sigl and Aimee Keane.