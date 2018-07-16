Shares in smartphone maker Xiaomi fell by almost a tenth on Monday after mainland Chinese investors were barred from buying into Hong Kong-listed companies that issue dual-class shares.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday that certain companies, including those with dual-class shares that give company founders greater voting rights over individual investors, would be excluded from the trading channel that allows Chinese and Hong Kong-based investors to buy shares in each other’s markets.

Xiaomi shares fell as much as 9.6 per cent on Monday morning. The Beijing-based company raised $4.7bn at a valuation of $54bn, barely half its initial target, when it listed in Hong Kong last week as the first company to float on the exchange with dual-class shares.

Brokers were caught off-guard by the mainland exchanges’ announcement. “There was no warning at all,” said Louis Tse, director at Hong Kong securities house VC Brokerage.

Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, will fly to Beijing on Tuesday to discuss the unexpected development with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to people briefed on the situation.

Excluding certain companies from the Stock Connect trading link under “special circumstances” is permitted, but has not happened before, HKEX said.

The Chinese exchanges said the decision was aimed at protecting mainland retail investors from buying shares that they did not understand. They added that “stapled” securities — which bind together two or more types of securities in one company — would also be ineligible.

“Most investors showed a lack of understanding about these new kinds of securities; some said it was hard to grasp the operations of foreign companies and financial systems,” the exchanges said.

Although Xiaomi is currently the only company with dual-class shares listed in Hong Kong, its flotation was expected to pave the way for other such listings.

The Hong Kong exchange in April allowed companies with dual-class shares to list after a protracted debate with the market over the past couple of years. Governance experts have long warned that dual-class shares dilute retail investors’ voting power.

The move by the mainland exchanges is a blow to efforts by HKEX to attract technology giants and innovative companies to list, as it tries to better compete with other global exchanges. Tech companies tend to opt for dual-class shares as a way for founders to retain a greater degree of control.

HKEX said companies with multi-class share structures “should be included as soon as possible” in the Stock Connect programs. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr Li said he expected the decision by the mainland exchanges to be temporary.

“Any short-term disagreement does not really change the broader foundation” of Hong Kong playing a critical role to helping bridge the gap between China and the international markets, he said. “The exchanges are going to have some differences, they will continue to have those differences.”

Mr Tse at VC brokerage said: “Chinese exchanges don’t want to add selling pressure to their stock markets, which consist of lots of traditional economy stocks [such as] energy, property and industrials. If they allow their investors to go into weighted-voting-rights ‘new economy’ stocks, they think [this] could result in heavy selling on an existing fragile market.”

Xiaomi declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett and Louise Lucas