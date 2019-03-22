Donald Trump’s call for recognition of Syria’s Golan Heights as a sovereign part of Israel is arguably the most gratuitous of the many reckless choices this US president has made in the Middle East.

President Trump’s primary aim seems to be to revive his friend Benjamin Netanyahu’s flagging chances of winning a fifth term as prime minister in Israel’s general election early next month. Mr Netanyahu, bidding to become Israel’s longest-serving premier, is being challenged hard by Benny Gantz, a centre-right former army chief of staff, and faces probable indictment on a series of corruption charges.

The Golan move ranks with Mr Trump’s decision last year to recognise Jerusalem — including the Israeli-occupied Arab east of the holy city — as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there. But whereas that probably lit a slow-burning fuse, this sudden reversal of decades of US policy could help push the gathering conflict between Israel and Iran in Syria into full-blown war.

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, held on to it after a fierce battle in the 1973 Yom Kippur war, and effectively annexed it in 1981 in a decision declared “null and void” by the UN Security Council. The 65km-long plateau, now shared by Israeli Jewish settlers and Syrian Arab Druze, is a natural buffer between Israel and Syria and forms the mountainous part of the de facto Israeli border with Lebanon.

Unlike the “hot” Lebanese border, which erupted in conflict in 1982, 1996 and 2006, the Golan has generally been quiet, with hardly a shot fired in anger since Israel and Syria signed an armistice in 1974. That is why the Netanyahu government has basically favoured the survival of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, a known quantity amid the chaos of Syria’s eight-year civil war, since his ritual declarations about recapturing the occupied Heights have never gone beyond bluster.

In US-mediated negotiations in 1999-2000, Israel and Syria came close to reaching a peace deal that would have restored the Golan to Syrian sovereignty. But Israel balked — over the last 100 metres of land that would have restored Syrian sovereignty to the north-eastern shore of the Sea of Galilee.

A rerun of these talks collapsed in 2010, and not long after the uprising against Assad rule began in Syria. President Assad has survived a mainly Sunni rebellion with the help of Russian air power and — vitally — the ground forces of Iran and its paramilitary allies such as Lebanon’s Hizbollah.

Israel regards any permanent presence of Iran’s revolutionary guard and its militia proxies in Syria, alongside Hizbollah’s arsenal of Iran-supplied rockets, as threats that will eventually demand a military response. Since 2013 Israel has carried out more than 200 air strikes on Iranian targets and arms convoys or depots in Syria — in an undeclared war always at risk of spiralling out of control.

Mr Trump’s blessing for Israel’s existing annexation of Syrian land is only likely to inflame Israel-Iran tensions, as Mr Netanyahu tacitly acknowledged on Thursday, thanking the president for moving on the Golan “at a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel”.

Mr Trump’s Golan démarche is likely to have a cascade of other collateral effects.

Along with the Jerusalem decision, it will strengthen irredentist forces — currently assembled in Mr Netanyahu’s government, the most rightwing in Israel’s history — which want to annex swaths of the occupied West Bank. That would put paid to any lingering hopes of an independent Palestinian state, and condemn future generations of Israeli Jews to the instability of living in a single state with Palestinian Arabs as second-class citizens — who would soon outnumber them.

Mr Trump’s move helps rehabilitate Mr Assad by deflecting attention away from the atrocities his regime committed against its people and towards a legitimate Syrian grievance about an Israeli land-grab. It also invites Iran and its proxies to target the Golan. While Arab reaction may be muted by shared antipathy towards Tehran, no Arab ruler can sign up publicly to the annexationist agenda Mr Trump is encouraging.

Mr Netanyahu, endorsed by Mr Trump, is using giant campaign election billboards of himself alongside the US president that carry the slogan “Netanyahu: in another league”. All too true on the evidence of this extraordinary move — but it is a moot point whether Israel benefits.