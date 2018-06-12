Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

This article is from today’s FT Opinion email. Sign up to receive a daily digest of the big issues straight to your inbox.

Boris Johnson, the UK foreign secretary, makes no secret of his admiration for Donald Trump’s style of diplomacy. Were the US president in charge of Brexit negotiations, Mr Johnson mused at a private dinner last week, “he’d go in bloody hard”. There would be “all sorts of chaos”, he added, but “you might get somewhere”.

In fact the two men share several similarities of taste and style, writes Gideon Rachman in his column. Notably, they both believe that big ideas matter more than detailed knowledge. They also over-estimate their own strength and have a tendency to turn friends into enemies. But bullying tactics have not worked for Mr Johnson’s government at the Brexit negotiating table — and Mr Trump may soon learn a similar lesson about his aggressive position on trade.

Improbable tech

John Thornhill explains how the computer games industry is experimenting with a different way of creating products through collaboration with their consumers.

Boosting ‘Les Bleus’

Anne-Sylvaine Chassany observes that Emmanuel Macron is using France’s World Cup squad, as a political football — and that he is by no means the first president to do so.

Peak Corbyn

Robert Shrimsley warns Tories who delight in announcing the imminent downfall of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to look more closely at their own party’s image problem.

Digital threat

Francisco González, executive chairman of Spanish bank BBVA, describes how his bank is attempting to meet the challenges posed to the industry by Big Tech.

What you’ve been saying

Abramovich deserves fairer treatment from UK— Letter from David Coombs:

Roman Abramovich has not been convicted of any crime (“Londongrad oligarchs are being forced back to Russia’s embrace”, June 1).

Since UK law assumes innocence until guilt has been proven, any attempt to hinder Mr Abramovich’s application to work or reside in the UK should be construed as discrimination.

Comment from Alioto on Trump is trading on the protectionist mood:

America first also means America alone. Lest we forget the 20th century’s disastrous experiences, nationalism in trade relationships begets nationalism in security relationships and war. The supposed economic gains from national sourcing are illusory and utterly trivial in comparison to the consequential costs in blood and treasure arising from unbridled national competition to control resources and markets. Americans have no living memory of pain and loss from war in one’s own cities and countryside. But Europeans and Asians do and hopefully will keep cool heads until American voters come to grips with the real costs of the resentment fuelled trade and security snake-oil their current president is selling them.

Generation Z relishes technological revolution— Letter from Dr Raymond Madden:

The Z’s appetite for risk is very different to what we have seen before. Having grown up in a digitally enabled environment set in a rapidly “virtualising” world, they are not daunted by the challenges of a world on the threshold of a technological revolution with far-reaching impacts.

In fact, their natural affinity with digital technologies will redefine established notions of work and the workplace. We will all benefit from such a change.

Today’s opinion

Emmanuel Macron uses ‘les Bleus’ as a political football

But trying to take advantage of sporting success can be a risky game

Conservative predictions of Jeremy Corbyn’s decline are premature

With clever targeting, Labour can emerge as the largest party even if its vote shrinks

Improbable technology is transforming the gaming industry

The computer games sector is experimenting with a different way of creating products

Free Lunch: What fixes does the euro really need?

First principles on what a well-tuned monetary union must do

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and the route to trade mayhem

Both men believe that tiresome details can be left for underlings to sort out

Investor: Facebook dismissed my concerns because I am ‘not nice’

Executives decline to engage on gender pay gap and sexism issues raised by shareholders

The digital age means the banks that survive will have to do more

Banking has been seen for too long as the underdog in the battle for online customers

What is in store for Mexican oil under a new leader?

López Obrador looks set to win the presidential race but his policies remain obscure

Dear Jonathan: How do I network with rich people?

Your questions on working life to our expert — and readers’ advice

The inflation laggards — are they turning hawkish?

Important monetary policy meetings are due next week in the US, eurozone and Japan

FT View

FT View: MPs need a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal

The House of Commons has an opportunity to reassert its primacy

FT View: Ethiopia calls Eritrea’s bluff on disputed border

An outbreak of peace would spur development in both countries

The Big Read

The Big Read: Investment banking: stronger franchises emerge 10 years after crisis

The biggest banks are even more profitable now than they were in the mid-2000s, but shareholders still face low returns on equity