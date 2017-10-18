This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Masayoshi Son insists his expanding conglomerate SoftBank will be relevant in 300 years. He needs patience, given the US deal scrutiny process.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that three acquisitions by the Japanese technology group, including investment group Fortress and robotmaker Boston Dynamics, are still under the US national security review process called Cfius. Mr Son’s burgeoning global ambitions come at a time when Western countries are increasingly sceptical of flush foreign buyers.

Mr Son’s wait may have more do with the Trump administration’s slow start in staffing agencies than any red flags. Still, there is a movement afoot across political affiliations to raise scrutiny. Full takeovers by foreign buyers are not the only deals in the spotlight. Fancy deal structures are starting to arouse suspicion in Washington as well.

In recent months, Trump cabinet members Wilbur Ross and Steven Mnuchin, as well as US Senators John Cornyn and Sherrod Brown, have expressed concerns about joint ventures and minority investments as methods for foreign buyers to access sensitive technology. Cfius reviews may thus become even more all-encompassing.

The number of Cfius notices filed in the latest data (from 2015) is already up 50 per cent and the proportion of those that have been escalated to formal investigations has also spiked. US authorities have been most harsh towards Chinese buyers targeting US technology companies.

Inbound M&A to the US this year is on track to fall 50 per cent. That partly reflects a crackdown in China on capital outflows. Yet international buyers also realise the US has become less open to foreign buyers, whether for genuine national security reasons or because of rising populism. This is a threat to the openness of markets. It would be wrong if Mr Son, who hails from Japan, not China, and has longstanding ties to the US, was held back as a result. The message it would send would be an unfortunate one.

