London’s St Katharine Docks up for sale

The central London marina at St Katharine Docks is up for sale for £435m, becoming the latest landmark in the capital to be marketed after the record-breaking sale of the “Cheesegrater” skyscraper in March.

The private-equity firm Blackstone has hired agents CBRE and GM Real Estate to market the dock complex on the Thames beside Tower Bridge, according to two people briefed on the process.

Blackstone acquired the site, which includes restaurants and offices, in 2014, along with the entire assets of Max Property Group, a company run by the investor Nick Leslau. Its decision to sell was first reported by the Evening Standard.

The planned sale follows that of the “Cheesegrater”, or Leadenhall building, for £1.15bn to the Chinese group CC Land in March, which bucked predictions of a price downturn after the Brexit vote.

Since then Morgan Stanley has renewed efforts to sell its stake of almost 12 per cent in the “Walkie Talkie” skyscraper at 20 Fenchurch Street, prompting co-investors including Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corporation to also consider selling.