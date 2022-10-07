The HTSI autumn design special 2022

The HTSI autumn design special 2022Interiors inspiration from Luca Guadagnino, London’s new art Mecca – and wallpaper fit for a King© Giulio GhirardiThe uncontained genius of Luca GuadagninoThe Oscar-winning film director is also architect of an extraordinary design practice. In an exclusive interview he talks about his side hustle in interiors, his obsession with details and his drive to dareInside the royal renovation of Belvoir CastleThe reimagined chambers of the fairytale seat of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland are fit for a kingCorin Mellor on why ‘the best designs come naturally’The creative director of David Mellor Design collects old cars, wears Levi’s jeans and can’t live without his milling machineThree dazzling American design duosThe hottest names in interiors at the moment are proof that two brains are better than oneThe marvel of marblingWhy the art of “floating ink” has us hookedThe interior life of Diane KeatonThe actress, director, author – and TikTok’s ‘coastal grandmother’ icon – on her next lead as a textile designer More from this SeriesMeet the carpenters behind London’s new art MeccaCarpenters Workshop Gallery has brought together some of the world’s greatest creative mindsSpellbinding new-season high jewelleryContemporary designs unleash an ancient powerWhat the MatchesFashion men did nextThey turned e-fashion into a billion-dollar business. Will Tom Chapman and Nicholas Pickaerts do the same for homewares with Abask?The mystery and magnetism of Geoffrey BawaArchitect William Smalley journeys to Sri Lanka to further understand the father of tropical modernismCult Shop: 80 years old, Ann’s is still lighting up London Inside the Kensington institution that puts a glow on royals and commoners alike2 hours agoAn Ecco chamber you want to be part ofThe At.Kollektive project is fusing leading creative talent with eco-conscious leatherThe quiet resurgence of master weaver Peter Collingwood A raft of influential creatives are shining new light on the textile artist