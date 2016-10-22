Russia accuses UK of diplomatic visa delays

Russia is having to shrink its embassy in London because of extended delays by British authorities in issuing visas to diplomats, its ambassador has said, in a sign of the deep deterioration in relations between the two countries.

Alexander Yakovenko, ambassador since 2011, also revealed that four other Russian news agencies, including state-owned RIA Novosti, had had British bank accounts closed before the broadcaster RT suffered the same problem this week. He said the moves raised questions about press freedom in the UK.

Asked if Moscow might take reciprocal measures against British media outlets in Russia, the ambassador quoted foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying: “Never do to others what you don’t want them to do to you”.

Mr Yakovenko said Russia had reduced its diplomatic presence in London because of delays, sometimes of more than a year, in issuing visas to diplomats and embassy staff, meaning "some people are leaving without being replaced".

"[We think] it is [because of] Ukraine and Syria," he said. "We are trying to understand whether Britain wants to have an adequate Russian diplomatic presence in London, but the embassy is shrinking and if it continues the embassy will be reduced further."

The UK Foreign Office denied there was any policy to delay visas for Russian diplomats.

"We have made clear to the Russians that the queues need to be cleared on both sides, and they have agreed to work with us on this," it said, adding that it regularly discussed the visa exchange process with Moscow.

But Mr Yakovenko's words underline the extent to which UK-Russian ties have unravelled, amid bitter recriminations over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its bombing campaign of eastern Aleppo in Syria.

Moscow was angered by recent suggestions by Boris Johnson, the UK foreign secretary, that Russia’s actions in Aleppo constituted war crimes. Mr Yakovenko also complained over a call by Mr Johnson in parliament for antiwar protesters to demonstrate outside Russia’s embassy over its actions in Syria.

Relations were further strained by news this week that NatWest had warned RT, a key part of Russia’s international propaganda operations, that it was withdrawing its banking facilities.

Russian officials have insisted the action must have been ordered by the British government, pointing to the majority state ownership of RBS, NatWest’s parent. RBS has since said it is “reviewing the situation”.

Mr Yakovenko added that four other Russian news agencies had seen their accounts closed up to a year earlier, and were being denied banking services by other banks.

“This is a problem of free speech in [the UK],” the ambassador said. “The clear conclusion is that the Russian alternative point of view is not welcome here. Their aim is to make the work of this channel impossible in this country.”

"RT is an alternative point of view — you call it propaganda, but we call it an alternative point of view."

His comments came as Marina Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman in Moscow, pointed specifically at the BBC Russian Service as a possible candidate for Russian retaliation.

Writing on social media, she said the RT affair was starting to “smell of the BBC”, noting that the British broadcaster’s Russian arm had run an “empty” investigation into RT’s activities in Britain.

“I wish BBC Russian luck, as they will need it, because digging is an exciting and unpredictable thing,” Ms Zakharova wrote.

A British Foreign Office official denied that the government was behind the suspension of RT’s banking facilities, saying this was a matter purely for RBS and NatWest. Any suggestion the move was politically motivated was “simply false”.

The official added that the UK was committed to freedom of media, as recognised by independent monitors.