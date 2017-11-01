EN+ fundraising signals further return of Londongrad listings

The planned $7bn-plus initial public offering of Oleg Deripaska’s holding company EN+ shows that the trickle of Russian flotations that started late last year has become a steady drip-drip, even if not quite a flood. Significantly, the EN+ listing in London and Moscow follows Polyus, the gold miner, which returned to the UK market in July after a two-year absence. That might also signal that the earlier partial retreat by Russian corporates from what was once jokingly dubbed “Londongrad” is reversing.

The EN+ offering is the largest Russian fundraising since state-controlled Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, raised $5.2bn in a London placement in September 2012. It is the biggest test of investor sentiment towards Russia since western sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine in 2014. The fact that the IPO involves a company owned by Mr Deripaska adds an extra dash of spice. The 2010 Hong Kong listing of his Rusal aluminium giant — of which EN+ owns 48 per cent — was twice abandoned in London and Hong Kong. More recently, Mr Deripaska’s past links to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager who was indicted this week in connection with his work in Ukraine, have come under scrutiny. The London Stock Exchange, perhaps keen to show its continuing attractiveness for emerging market listings despite Brexit, appears comfortable nonetheless.

The backdrop to the IPO resurgence is Russia’s modest economic recovery after two years of recession, helped by higher oil prices. East-west relations seem to have stabilised, even if anticipation of a US-Russian rapprochement under Mr Trump has dissipated. Even with sanctions still in place, investors see Russia’s economy as having adapted to the new environment, helped by the central bank’s move to a floating rouble exchange rate — with a sizeable devaluation — in late 2014. News last week that the US is planning further sanctions caused barely a ripple in stock prices.

Since 2014, not just Polyus but companies including Nordgold, another gold miner, PIK Group, Russia’s largest homebuilder, and Uralkali, the potash group, had left London, citing a lack of liquidity or disappointing valuations. The Russian government had also called for corporates to return home after sanctions were imposed. But as Russian companies start to take the opportunity to raise capital, they are once again drawn to London. It remains a much deeper pool of cash, and, as Vagit Alekperov, Lukoil’s chief executive, said recently, a London listing remains the “gold standard”.

“[It] is effectively a hallmark, a business card that allows you to walk through international doors,” he added.

Delistings from London, Mr Alekperov insisted, were “not due to political pressure” but to companies having difficulty or not wanting to comply with the LSE’s financial and transparency standards. But any new surge of London listings is likely to be rather different — and much smaller. With US and European demand still lower, investors from emerging markets are likely to play a big role. Under the EN+ plan, CEFC China Energy is to buy $500m of shares as a cornerstone investor. The Qatar Investment Authority is also in talks over participating. Ahead of Polyus’s secondary placement, a consortium led by China’s Fosun Group bought a 10 per cent stake. The Polyus offering also suggested Russian companies are more likely to seek standard listings, of global depositary receipts, than gold-plated primary listings.

Mikhail Stiskin, Polyus’s chief financial officer, says the company’s return to London was not a volte-face. “We always intended to stay in London but we wanted to come back as a Russia-domiciled entity that has a dual listing, as opposed to [having] a premium listing and being a London-incorporated entity,” he says. “That makes no sense really for a company that has all its assets in Russia.”

Shallow western demand also means Russian companies will have to accept hefty discounts, even those that are well-managed and pay generous dividends. “On a standalone basis, [Russian companies] fare much better than their peers,” he says. “But when you add political risk to this dimension . . . inevitably investors are demanding a significant discount.” But Polyus’s dollar share price is up 22 per cent since its July offering. If Mr Deripaska can get EN+ away even at the bottom end of its price range, more Russian companies may be tempted to try.

