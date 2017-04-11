Altice kick starts IPO of US arm to fuel expansion

Altice, the Netherland-based investment vehicle controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, has filed for an initial public offering of its US arm, as the debt-laden group seeks currency to fuel further expansion.

The telecoms, cable and media company on Tuesday filed a registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO of Altice USA, which is likely to be one of the biggest flotations this year. The group was looking to sell around a 20 per cent stake in the business, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

The move is the latest in the a foray in the US that began two years ago, when Altice bought two regional cable companies — Suddenlink Communications in May 2015 followed by Cablevision Systems the following year — to become the fourth-largest US provider by subscribers. Its cable division now accounts for more than a third of Altice’s €23.5bn total group revenues.

The filing said that Altice and its co-investors, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and private equity firm BC Partners, will each sell down their holdings. Between them, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and BC Partners have about 31 per cent of Altice USA, and their holdings are likely to make up most of the share sale, said a person familiar with the situation.

Altice declined to comment beyond the filing.

The listing of a minority stake would allow Mr Drahi to expand further into the US by providing public stock that could be used to help finance more acquisitions. “We intend to opportunistically grow through value-accretive acquisitions,” Altice said in the filing. “We believe the US broadband communications and video services market offers a number of attractive opportunities to grow our business through strategic acquisitions.”

The election of Donald Trump has lifted expectations among chief executives that it will be easier to consolidate companies in the telecoms, media and technology (TMT) sector, as the Republican president has a more laissez-faire approach towards competition.

Many media and telecom players are under pressure to boost margins and find new growth avenues, while facing declining sales, according to a senior banker in the industry.

“M&A might be the only option for many companies in this sector and Altice will certainly try to play a big role in this,” said the banker.

The Altice parent company, which is listed in the Netherlands, has made more than 30 acquisitions since its inception in 2002. It has taken advantage of record-low interest rates for its debt-fuelled expansion, pushing net debt to a level of €50.4bn at the end of 2016.

Altice espouses a “convergence” strategy to become a global provider of telecoms, content and advertising. It hopes that by growing its advertising platform, it can better monetise its telecoms access and content businesses, and last month acquired Teads, the number one video advertising marketplace in the world.

Altice’s performance in the US contrasts with its struggling SFR unit in France. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the SFR Group stopped haemorrhaging mobile customers for the first time since Mr Drahi bought it, but SFR is still losing broadband and television customers to its rivals. It has embarked on an expensive content acquisition strategy to reduce such churn, but this has yet to pay off.