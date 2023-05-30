This article is part of FT Globetrotter’s guide to Paris

On the border between Paris’s 9th and 18th arrondissements, Pigalle has undergone a hipster renaissance in recent years. In the centre of this red light district that Picasso, Van Gogh and André Breton all once called home is Le Pigalle, a 40-room boutique hotel that has been designed to celebrate the area’s historic reputation and newfound appeal as one of the city’s coolest corners.

Le Pigalle’s rooms feature an array of curios, books, turntables and vinyl © Benoit Linero The hotel is housed in a restored 19th-century building © Benoit Linero

The late-19th-century building was restored in 2015 with much of the original structure preserved, including plenty of its lovely, characterful wonkiness. Bedrooms here are meant to feel like a friend’s place rather than a hotel room, each decorated with a unique array of curios, souvenirs, books, music and a mix of custom-made and second-hand furniture. Rooms, in muted tones albeit for the colour splashed by some vintage-looking photography, are spacious (especially by local standards), comfortable and remarkably quiet, given the popularity of the ground-floor bar below. Each is well stocked with refreshments that look curated by a bearded Brooklynite: 50cl bottles of Japanese whisky and artisanal spiced rum feature alongside bottled cocktails (though this is France, so naturally there’s cold Sancerre in the mini-fridge). Some rooms have record players and a selection of vinyl to play, because of course they do. The toiletries by New York cult brand Le Labo are luxurious and beautifully scented (and earn sustainability points for refillable bottles).

Mid-century design sits alongside contemporary pieces in the hotel’s communal spaces © Benoit Linero One of the hotel’s bottled cocktails

From Thursday to Saturday, the hotel hosts DJ sets from 10pm to 2am; expect fizzing parties and plenty of dancing as stylish Parisians and tourists cram into the ground-floor bar, café and restaurant. Come morning, the lounge is reborn as a restaurant-cum-unofficial co-working space, soundtracked with lower decibels and the beat of fingers on laptops. Vintage mid-century design adorns the space alongside contemporary pieces. One of the delicious fresh juices (I enjoyed peach and lavender) coupled with a warm, impossibly buttery croissant will help erase any sins from the night before, though provisions can also be ordered upstairs using an in-room tablet, for those feeling slightly worse for wear.

Good for: A comfortable bolt-hole in one of the city’s hippest districts, a 20- minute walk from Gare du Nord

Not so good for: Those who desire five-star, attentive service. The staff were quite relaxed when I visited

FYI: The ground-floor restaurant offers an all day (and until late night) seasonal menu sourcing ingredients from local retailers and growers, alongside mostly natural wines. The bar and café follow a similar philosophy

Rooms and suites: 40 rooms

Double: From €325

Website; Directions

Niki Blasina was a guest of Le Pigalle.

