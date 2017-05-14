Hassan Rouhani gets valuable backing for second term leading Iran

Hassan Rouhani has received the valuable endorsement of one of the figureheads of Iran’s reform movement ahead of his attempt to secure a second term as president against hardline rivals in Friday’s election.

“We will come and vote for Rouhani, for freedom of thought . . . rule of law, human rights and implementation of social and economic justice,” Mohammad Khatami, Iran’s president from 1997 to 2005, said in a video clip on Sunday.

The Islamic republic’s judiciary has banned official media from publishing statements by Mr Khatami since he threw his support behind mass demonstrations sparked by alleged vote-rigging in the 2009 presidential election, which returned the conservative Mahmoud Ahmadi-Nejad.

But Mr Khatami has resorted to social media to convey his messages — as he did just days before the 2013 election, when his backing for the centrist Mr Rouhani paved the way for his surprise victory.

In his video on Sunday, Mr Khatami praised Mr Rouhani for striking a 2015 deal with world powers over Iran’s nuclear programme. “We should remember where we were and where we are now,” he added.

9% Inflation

Saeed Laylaz, a reform-minded analyst, said: “Mr Rouhani is not an unknown figure, as he was four years ago, but Mr Khatami’s support can help him gain votes. The main challenge for reformists is to convince those undecided voters who have lost hope in seeing changes.”

Iran’s urban middle class — the main base of reformists who dread a return to radical domestic and foreign policies — followed Mr Khatami’s advice before last year’s parliamentary election, which helped end hardliners’ domination in the legislative body.

But Mr Rouhani’s hardline rivals have been pitching for the support of poorer Iranians. Ebrahim Raisi, a former prosecutor-general, and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Tehran’s mayor, have harshly attacked the incumbent for what they say is his failure to create jobs, readiness to engage with western powers and lack of commitment in fighting corruption.

The two hardline candidates have promised to treble the $14 monthly cash payments that poor Iranians receive to offset reduced subsidies. They also want to provide cheap housing and make loans available to couples who marry.

Moderate politicians have joined pro-reform groups in warning that Iran lacks the resources to implement such promises and that they would risk a return to inflation rates of four years ago, which reached 40 per cent.

Inflation has since fallen back and now stands at 9 per cent. But the country still suffers from youth unemployment of 26 per cent — and Mr Khatami said he was aware of economic hardship. He warned, however, that “we should not be fooled by empty and baseless promises . . . which can create major crises that will first affect the poor”.

We started on a path with Rouhani and are in the middle of the journey

“We started on a path with Rouhani and are in the middle of the journey,” Mr Khatami said. “We have resolved some problems and have to resolve bigger problems and continue this difficult path with him.”

Many Iranians express dissatisfaction that they have not seen the economic dividends that they expected to follow the nuclear agreement. While some sanctions were eased as part of that deal, others remain in place in relation to Tehran’s missile programme and alleged sponsorship of terrorism, making international banks wary of doing business with Iran.

26% Youth unemployment

In the final televised election debate on Friday, Mr Rouhani promised to seek to have non-nuclear sanctions lifted if he is re-elected. He did not, however, explain how this would be achieved now that the White House is occupied by Donald Trump, who has called the nuclear pact “the worst deal I’ve ever seen”.