Women dressed in traditional Hungarian costumes prepare their votes in a polling station in Veresegyhaz during the Hungarian parliamentary elections
A protester is arrested by the police during a protest at the first day of the sexual assault retrial of actor Bill Cosby in Norristown, Pennsylvania
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair and former US president Bill Clinton at the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, Northern Ireland
Rescue workers and residents try to help a stranded whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Monday. The whale died despite rescue efforts
Britain’s Prince Charles drinks kava with Chief Sine Mao Tirsupe, president of the Malvatumauri National Council of Chiefs, during a visit to the South Pacific island of Vanuatu
Athletes compete in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final on Wednesday during the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast in Australia
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters at the metallurgic trade union in São Bernardo do Campo
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession on April 6 to mark the Bhel Bhel festival dedicated to Hindu goddess Muthumariamman in West Bengal, India
UK prime minister Theresa May learns how to make chapatti during a visit on Wednesday to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, in Walsall, England to mark Vaisakh
Palestinian protesters flee as Israeli forces fire tear gas during clashes along the Israeli-Gaza border in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a Senate hearing on Tuesday. In a statement to Congress on Monday, he said he was “responsible for” not preventing the social media platform from being used for harm, including fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech.
The Australian Mary River turtle, Elusor macrurus boasts of a green, punk hair-do and has an unusual ability to breathe through its bottom. It is the latest creature to join the “EDGE of Existence” list of endangered species compiled by the Zoological Society of London.