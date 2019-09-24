Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss RBS as Alison Rose, the first woman to lead one of the UK’s top banks, takes the helm, Iqbal Khan and the hiring spat between Credit Suisse and UBS, and the role of US investment banks in the failed WeWork IPO. With special guest John Cronin of Goodbody stockbrokers in Dublin.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.