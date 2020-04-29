Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Google’s internet search business stabilised in April after a sharp downturn at the end of last month, Fitch has downgraded Italy’s credit rating to a single notch above junk, and US President Donald Trump orders meat-processing plants to remain open in the wake of coronavirus-related closures. Plus, the FT’s economics correspondent, Delphine Strauss, explains why statisticians are having such a hard time measuring inflation during the global pandemic.

