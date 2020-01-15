Greggs has struck a partnership with Just Eat, preventing delivery rivals Uber Eats and Deliveroo from offering the British bakery chain’s sausage rolls and other products across the UK as restaurant groups reassess their work with the burgeoning sector.

Exclusive partnerships have been a popular way for large chains to test the economics of food delivery since Deliveroo and Uber Eats began providing delivery logistics to restaurants that lack their own couriers.

Winning exclusive delivery rights for Greggs, one of the UK’s most popular fast food groups, is a coup for Just Eat, which recently agreed a £6bn merger with Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com.

“Just Eat seemed to be a better match for us when we were looking at the locations that we had presence in,” said Richard Hutton, finance director of Greggs. “It’s important to us because obviously we have shops right across the country.”

Greggs has upgraded its profits guidance five times since the beginning of 2019, fed by the success of its vegan sausage roll and expansion into pizza and other hot food.

Its deal with Just Eat comes as McDonald’s exclusive agreement with Uber Eats in the UK is expiring, according to people familiar with the terms, potentially allowing the burger chain to partner with Uber’s rivals.

With millions of “McDelivery” customers across the UK, McDonald’s is by far Uber’s most popular food outlet by volume, according to these people, so the introduction of any new competition could severely dent the Silicon Valley-based group’s growth in the market. “It will be a big blow to Uber — they could lose 20 per cent of their sales to Deliveroo,” said one person who works in the industry.

Uber and McDonald's both declined to comment on the status of their partnership in the UK. McDonald's exclusive deal in the US with Uber Eats ended last summer and it now delivers through DoorDash.

But at the same time, Uber Eats has in recent months started offering UK deliveries from KFC, Subway and Pizza Hut, chains that were previously only available on rival platforms. And it has gained a sliver of business from Wagamama, the Asian cuisine chain that ranks among Deliveroo’s most popular food options.

While Wagamama’s high-street restaurants are still exclusive to Deliveroo, both Uber Eats and Just Eat now deliver from its so-called “dark kitchens”, which do not cater to diners on the premises.

Deliveroo, which also has exclusive deals with PizzaExpress, sandwich chain Pret A Manger and US burger chain Five Guys, declined to comment on its commercial agreements.

“Deliveroo is not as dependent on one [restaurant chain] as Uber Eats is,” said Martin Mignot, a partner at Index Ventures, one of Deliveroo’s backers. “It’s not something I lose sleep over.”

The battle for exclusivity reflects the importance of offering customers the widest possible choice and familiar names that can lure first-time customers. But it also threatens to eat into what are already slim profit margins for the delivery apps.

Mr Hutton said another reason Greggs had chosen Just Eat was because it had committed to a £1.50 delivery charge, the lowest in the market.

He added that although the partnership was exclusive, allowing Greggs to claim a lower commission rate from Just Eat, the agreement was “not necessarily forever”.

Restaurant brands have struggled to adapt to the growing popularity of food delivery, with many describing the tech platforms as “a necessary evil”. PizzaExpress, for instance, tried to create its own delivery team before striking an exclusive deal with Deliveroo.

However, being locked into a single provider may be risky in such a fast-developing market. Bolstered by its merger with Takeaway.com, Just Eat could soon change the competitive dynamics.

David Wild, chief executive of Fulham Shore, which owns casual dining brands Franco Manca and The Real Greek, said the crucial factor for food businesses was that the product was delivered hot.

“What we are really looking for with any delivery is to make sure the product gets to the customer hot and quickly,” he said. “The price is not immaterial but the service quality is more important.”

Following a period with Deliveroo, Fulham Shore last year signed an exclusive contract with UberEats. Mr Wild said it worked well “90 per cent of the time”.

Additional reporting by Tabby Kinder