Lee Jung-rok’s factory on the outskirts of Seoul is silent. Just five years ago, the workshop hummed as Mr Lee’s 15-strong team churned out packaging for some of South Korea’s biggest companies, generating millions of dollars in annual sales.

But orders have shrunk 80 per cent and the workforce has been cut to four.

Mr Lee’s experience is shared by hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises in South Korea, which provide 90 per cent of jobs in the country.

The government has attempted to remedy the problem but its roots are deep: the country’s powerful conglomerates and offshore competition are squeezing smaller employers.

“Although SMEs account for a small portion of the country’s GDP, their trouble has a big impact on the job market and consumption,” said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment and Securities.

Chinese competition is hollowing out vast tracts of industry that once girded South Korea’s export-led economy. The pain is felt across Asia’s fourth-largest economy but it is the SMEs, long dependent on sales to the country’s conglomerates and with few international networks of their own, that are bearing the brunt.

“We may be forced to close the business if orders keep falling,” said Mr Lee, the 56-year-old president of Nokstop Chem. “We’ve been hit hard by the declining business of our customers. Losses are ballooning.”

South Korea is home to more than 3.5m SMEs. Last year almost 45 per cent of the groups were classified as “zombies” — companies that were unable to pay capital costs with operating profits for three consecutive years — according to the Bank of Korea.

Many stay afloat with cheap loans, but the rate of corporate bankruptcy is increasing — up 9 per cent year on year by number of defaulting groups — as is the number of SMEs up for sale — up 44 per cent year on year — according to court data and the Korea M&A Exchange, a mergers and acquisitions broker.

“[Korean companies] can’t compete with China and India on price and should move up the value chain,” said Park Sang-in, an economics professor at Seoul National University. “But the industrial evolution towards higher value-added products is not happening in the SME sector because” of their reliance on the conglomerates, he added.

“Things are likely to get worse as prices keep falling,” said Chung Sung-kook, a manager at the Nokstop factory. “I wish there was more work because many days pass with almost none.”

Bolstering the sector is a key priority for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is attempting to ease the country off its dependence on large conglomerates, such as Samsung and Hyundai.

With these chaebol increasingly manufacturing more abroad, there is a growing sense that Seoul needs to follow the lead of Tokyo or Berlin by nurturing strong, specialist SMEs.

Yet Mr Moon’s efforts have so far gained little traction, despite swaths of subsidies and tax incentives. For many SMEs, his economic policies, which have included a minimum wage increase and a cap on working hours, have only worsened their plight.

Oh Yoon-min, owner of Jinyoung Packaging, said he cannot afford to pay the increased wages. “Now we can’t think of hiring new employees. Rather, we may have to cut the existing workforce,” he said.

Oh Yoon-min, owner of Jinyoung Packaging

The issue is complicated by South Korea’s growing economic polarisation. Average wages at SMEs are about half those at big companies — and the chasm is widening every year, data from the labour ministry show.

Workers would typically seek to make up for lower incomes by working overtime, but this has been thwarted by Mr Moon’s initiative to reduce the working week from 68 to 52 hours.

“If I don’t work overtime, my pay gets reduced. I’d rather work more to get paid more,” said Lee Myung-ryul, a 37-year-old who earns $1,800 a month at Woongbee TS, which makes clean rooms for semiconductor plants.

But the dominance of the conglomerates poses a deeper issue facing SMEs.

Last year, South Korea’s 10 largest companies accounted for 44.2 per cent of GDP — up from 41.5 per cent in 2015.

South Korean conglomerates are notorious for pressuring their SME suppliers on price and buying out burgeoning companies to snuff out competition.

Mr Oh of Jinyoung Packaging recalls an incident when, as part of a deal, he created a mock-up product to show Samsung. The company then took the design and asked a Chinese contractor to make the product at a much lower price, Mr Oh said.

“These things happened so often when we tried to make deals with big companies. So we just gave up.”

Samsung said it did not recall dealing with Jinyoung Packaging and said it was expanding support for its suppliers and SMEs in general — in the form of investment and financing — to a total of Won4tn ($3.6bn). “These programmes will not only create stability within the supply chain, but also facilitate improvements within the partners,” the company said.

The conglomerates are often also accused of blocking their suppliers from selling to other conglomerates — a restriction that results in little research and development at the SMEs.

Professor Park warned that government efforts to provide financial support to these SMEs would be in vain unless the companies themselves begin innovating. “A lack of competition has led to a lack of innovation,” he said.