Neal Hudson is right to point out that the UK government’s Help to Buy scheme has helped housebuilders sell new homes at a 10-20 per cent premium to existing homes in terms of price per unit area (House & Home, FT Weekend, October 23). However, his argument that ending it would choke off the supply of residential mortgages on new-build homes is based on the false assumption that this 10-20 per cent price premium has to be maintained.

Instead, the removal of the Help to Buy scheme will simply force builders to reduce or eliminate this price premium in order to maintain sales volumes, at the cost of writing down the holding value of their existing landbanks and of lower acquisition prices for new parcels of land.

Martin Allen

London N1, UK