Bonus: Life beyond the pit

When electronic trading was introduced on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange, volumes handled by traders in the open-outcry pits were quickly overshadowed by those done by computers. Many of the floor traders soon found themselves out of work, and without proper training to find other jobs in finance. But one of those traders, Tom Gordon, embarked on a second act in his career, one that, for now, can’t be done by an algorithm or a robot.

This podcast was produced as part of an FT Health at Work special report. Read more at FT.com/health-work.

