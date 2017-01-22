US president rewrites history with ‘alternative facts’, Gambia discovers $11m is missing and why the old-fashioned gym is dying

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here



Donald Trump set the tone for his aggressive style of leadership in his first weekend in office. The new president waged an assault on facts, attacking the media on the inauguration turnout (it turns out it was smaller than the 2009 inauguration), rewriting the history of his fractious dealings with the intelligence community and making odd statements at his first CIA speech such as “Trust me. I’m like a smart person”. His press secretary also held a bizarre briefing where he made inaccurate statements about the inauguration. A new phrase was introduced by Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump’s key advisers to describe all of this: they are not falsehoods, just “alternative facts”.

It came as more than 2.5m protesters around the world took to to the streets on Saturday as part of the Women’s March. After a day of silence, Mr Trump belatedly acknowledged the historic demonstration with a conciliatory tweet. Finally, the market surge since election day has stalled, with investors calling for details on the proposals that have driven one of the biggest post-election stock market gains in history.

The show will go on come Monday, with the first major lawsuit over Mr Trump’s alleged business conflicts due to be filed by top US legal and ethics scholars. (FT, CNN, Mirror, Atlantic, NYT)

In the news

Trump to speak with May Britain’s security co-operation with EU countries will be on the table as part of the Brexit negotiations, Theresa May has said as she prepares to become the first world leader to meet new US president Donald Trump. It is a significant week for Brexit, with a ruling due from the UK Supreme Court on Article 50 on Tuesday. (FT)

Gambia is missing $11m Twenty-two years after he seized power in a coup, Yahya Jammeh flew out of Gambia into exile in what is regarded as an important victory for democracy in west Africa. There’s been a hiccup, however: More than $11m (£8.8m) is missing from state coffers following his departure. (BBC)

AirAsia denies misconduct The Malaysian budget carrier has denied wrongdoing after an inquiry into corruption at Rolls-Royce found that the UK engine maker failed to prevent its employees from bribing an AirAsia executive with a $3.2m discount for the maintenance of a private jet part-owned by Tony Fernandes, the airline’s co-founder. (FT)

Note 7 fires Samsung Electronics has laid the blame for its exploding Galaxy Note 7 handsets on the devices’ batteries, pointing the finger at overheating caused by design and manufacturing defects. (FT)

Netanyahu and Trump dial in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held his first conversation with Donald Trump since he became president. On the same day the White House said it was in the early stages of talks to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move opposed by the Palestinian leadership. Separately, the Israeli government approved the construction of hundreds of homes for Jews in East Jerusalem. (Al Jazeera, FT)

France’s sway to the left Socialist voters leaned left in primary elections on Sunday, inflicting a blow to former prime minister Manuel Valls and placing leftwinger Benoît Hamon in the front seat to win the beleaguered party’s presidential nomination. (FT)

It's a big day for

Theresa May The UK prime minister will unveil her 10 ‘pillars’ of industrial strategy in north-west England. It is the latest in a long line of government attempts to influence British business. (FT)

Food for thought

Doing Brexit the hard way There is a liberal vision of a post-Brexit future in which Britain escapes the most protectionist features of the EU and opens its economy to the rest of the world. It is one that includes lower taxes, less regulation and freer trade. The trouble is that, for all her pleasing rhetoric, Mrs May is not really pursuing this vision. (Economist)

The separation of oil and state Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state nominee and former ExxonMobil chief, is known for project management not strategic vision. A read on one of the most powerful men in Donald Trump’s cabinet and his Russian ties. (FT)

Quicken Loans: the new mortgage machine In the years since the financial crisis, many of the biggest US banks have pulled out of mortgage lending — but billionaire Dan Gilbert’s company has pushed in, becoming the second-largest retail mortgage lender and originating $96bn in loans last year. It is also coming under increased regulatory scrutiny. (NYT)

The death of gyms As any Jane Fonda fan will tell you, video workouts have existed for decades. Digital fitness subscriptions offer an ever-larger variety of workouts on smartphones, and the services are growing in sophistication. Data show they are siphoning spending from traditional gyms. (WSJ)

Why is work making us miserable? Office life is better than ever before, but dissatisfaction is rising, writes the FT’s Lucy Kellaway. It turns out the biggest reason for unhappiness is not job hopping or a bad manager, it is to do with our expectations. (FT)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead The FT looks at some of the big stories of the coming week, including US tech earnings, the French Socialist party primary and eurozone economic data. (FT)