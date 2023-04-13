One scoop to start: SoftBank has moved to sell almost all of its remaining shareholding in Alibaba, limiting its exposure to China and raising cash as the market downturn pummels the value of its technology investments.

Thoma Bravo’s failed attempt to buy Qualtrics

When German software conglomerate SAP announced a plan to sell its majority stake in Qualtrics in January, it set off a feeding frenzy to strike the year’s largest leveraged buyout.

Twenty-two groups signed non-disclosure agreements and 43 meetings were held in a three month sprint that was won by Silver Lake, which had quietly put the company in play at the end of 2022 and whose co-head Egon Durban sat on the company’s board.

Though Silver Lake paid $12.5bn, or $18.15 a share, for the software company, it wasn’t the price that sealed its victory, but instead antitrust issues.

The FT’s Antoine Gara, Eric Platt and James Fontanella-Khan report that software buyouts group Thoma Bravo was prepared to beat Silver Lake’s takeover price for Qualtrics, but was stymied by antitrust fears that ultimately caused SAP and Qualtrics to accept a lower, less risky bid.

A proxy statement filed by Qualtrics on Wednesday morning, along with the FT’s reporting, shows that Thoma Bravo bid $21 a share for the company, about 15 per cent more than Silver Lake. But its board had deep fears that the effort would be slowed and eventually blocked by US antitrust authorities.

“Antitrust” is mentioned more than 40 times in a background section that details how regulatory fears were the decisive issue in a private equity buyout — deals that historically haven’t caught the attention of antitrust authorities.

But Thoma Bravo is the largest investor globally in software companies and had taken Medallia, a direct competitor to Qualtrics, private for more than $6bn in 2021. It planned to eventually merge the two companies.

Qualtrics advisers feared Thoma Bravo’s ownership of the two companies would cause regulators to conduct a “second review” of the deal and ultimately block it, the proxy filing revealed.

The deal drama offers a rare glimpse into the chilling effect that regulators in the Biden administration are having on dealmaking. It also may be music to the ears of Jonathan Kanter, head of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust unit.

“There is no success greater for us than deterrence,” Kanter told a conference last month. One way of deterrence are formal antitrust reviews, “but I can tell you, there are many more non-public abandonments”, he said.

The ramifications may be felt by firms besides Thoma Bravo. Dealmakers who spoke to the FT said such “strategic” acquisitions have become harder to pull off. The threat of a second review can throw closing timelines and strategy into chaos.

Firms like Thoma Bravo that hold numerous investments in a single sector may find the newfound scrutiny painful. It is in the process of responding to a second request review on a separate buyout of cyber security company ForgeRock after a flurry of acquisitions in the sector.

VCs are making Saudi Arabia the new Silicon Valley

In the aftermath of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi Arabian operatives in late 2018, a number of high-profile western businesses, including venture capital firms, stopped publicly working with the country.

But as capital has dried up, Silicon Valley investors have quietly reversed course on earlier decisions to refuse meetings with, or cash from, Saudi Arabia. As a partner at one Silicon Valley venture fund put it: “The Four Seasons in Riyadh is basically Palo Alto.”

Fundraising by venture capital firms sunk to a nine-year low at the end of 2022, and cash that VCs put into start-ups has plunged more than 50 per cent over the past 12 months.

As DD’s Tabby Kinder and George Hammond report, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East more broadly, have emerged as a shimmering oasis for tech investment.

Prominent tech investors have flocked to the kingdom, sometimes with personal invites from Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s $620bn sovereign wealth fund. The change of heart is largely driven by the recent economic downturn, which has made it increasingly difficult to raise a new venture fund.

Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Ben Horowitz © FT montage/Bloomberg/AFP/Getty Images

The Public Investment Fund, in particular, has been particularly adept at getting into US tech over the past decade. It contributed almost 50 per cent of SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund in 2016, made a $3.5bn investment in Uber in 2016 and more than $1bn in electric-car maker Lucid Motors in 2018.

One partner called dealing with countries such as Saudi Arabia a “Faustian bargain”, where firms have to put their values to one side. “Venture capital went from being the Hermès Birkin bag of investing to Target,” they added.

The PIF venture arm also recently disclosed its partnerships with nearly 40 US venture firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, and 9Yards Capital, where former UK chancellor George Osborne is a managing partner.

Tiger Global has meanwhile been pursuing investment from Saudi Arabia as part of its latest $6bn fundraising, according to people familiar with the matter, while a team from venture firm IVP toured the region, according to one person with knowledge of the trip.

No wonder prominent VCs such as Ben Horowitz have praised the kingdom as a “start-up country”.

Tokyo embraces a new activist regime

Elliott Management can now claim one of the biggest victories in Japan’s chequered and setback-strewn history of shareholder activism.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing — a nearly 150 year-old Japanese conglomerate that makes components for electric vehicle batteries and smartphone screens — have surged more than 40 per cent since the FT first revealed Elliott’s stake.

In the ensuing months, DNP announced it would undertake the biggest share buyback in its history while also setting a return on equity target of 10 per cent.

“We didn’t do it because Elliott told us to do it, but other investors had told us similar things and we realised that the direction they were seeking was not that different from ours,” Hirofumi Hashimoto, DNP’s managing director, told the FT’s Leo Lewis, Kana Inagaki and Eri Sugiura.

The scale and speed of DNP’s announcement represents a seismic shift in a country where activists have often only left a marginal impact on their targets. The fact that it has occurred, Japan-focused investors say, could point to greater market confidence that companies can no longer afford to be complacent.

Years of low valuations have helped shift the view of Japanese authorities, who are focused on underperforming companies. New rules from the JPX, the group controlling the Tokyo Stock Exchange, would oblige companies that persistently trade below their book value to disclose plans to remedy that situation.

That naming and shaming could prompt action. According to analysts, 53 per cent of companies in the broad Topix index of Japanese stocks are trading below their book value.

Elliott itself is rebuilding its presence in the Tokyo market by expanding its Japan-focused team, with the implicit threat that, in theory, no Japanese companies are off its radar.

Goldman Sachs has reshuffled trading executives in the US and Europe, according to a memo seen by the FT.

Citigroup ’s global co-head of M&A Mark Shafir is retiring, according to a memo seen by DD. Cary Kochman will continue leading the unit.

William Mansfield , Credit Suisse ’s head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is departing for a new role at Deutsche Bank . CS’s top Australian dealmaker Dragi Ristevski has joined Macquarie Group as head of financial sponsors for Asia-Pacific.

Wealth management start-up Azura Partners has recruited former senior Credit Suisse banker Anthony Kontoleon to lead its new US office.

Succession IRL Rupert Mudoch’s legal troubles, health issues and tumultuous personal life are threatening to unravel his media empire as it enters its next chapter, Vanity Fair writes.

Profitability under pressure Alphaville explains why rising “deposit beta”, Wall Street’s new favourite buzzword to describe how much of interest rate rises are passed on to depositors, are bad for banks.

Tax season The IRS has scored $80bn in extra funding from Democrats to modernise and better catch tax cheats. Its former auditors tell Bloomberg why that may not be enough to fix America’s most hated agency.

EY US to embark on $500mn cost savings after scuppering break-up plan (FT + Lex)

Emerson Electric to buy NI Corp for $8.2bn to deepen automation push (Reuters)

JPMorgan orders senior bankers to work 5 days a week in the office (FT)

SoftBank slims down by selling early-stage VC unit (Axios)

InterContinental Hotels chief warns London stock market ‘not a very attractive place’ (FT + Lex)

Venture capital trusts reap more than £1bn from UK investors (FT)

Washington and London crack down on financial fixers for Russian oligarchs (FT)

UBS weighs retaining Credit Suisse unit serving India’s rich (Bloomberg)

Twitter’s chaos monkey is still running the show (The Lex Newsletter)

