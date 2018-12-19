Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

Big tech companies are under fire again for failing to disclose key information about how Russia used their services to promote a pro-Trump agenda both before and after the 2016 election. Kiran Stacey, FT Washington correspondent, talks to Fiona Symon about the allegations, contained in two reports written for the Senate intelligence committee, and their likely repercussions.


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Kiran Stacey, Washington Correspondent and Fiona Symon, audio editor.  Producer: Fiona Symon

