© Francisco Seco/AP

Heads up Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo leaps for a header during the Group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 football World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia

© Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Grieving in Gaza Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City

© Mike Blake/Reuters

Separate file Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas

© Reuters

Reaching out Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, centre, practices yoga in Dehradun in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India

© Aung Shine Po/AP

Dove flies Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s leader, releases a white dove as she celebrates her birthday with members of her National League for the Democracy party at the parliament building in Naypyidaw, Myanmar

© Nazeer Al-Khatib/AFP/Getty

Casualty of war A Syrian child from the northern city of Manbij, displaced by fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Isis, sits outside mud-brick dwellings at Al-Qadi camp

© Ralf Hirshberger/DPA

In jest Angela Merkel, German chancellor, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival for the Franco-German Ministerial Council at Meseberg castle in Germany

© Jens Meyer/AP

Ruff day A boxer dog dressed as a lion waits before a performance during an international dog and cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Legging it Theresa May, UK prime minister, signs the plaster cast of Jade Myers, 15, during a visit to the Royal Free Hospital in London. Mrs May has announced a £20bn boost to the National Health Service funding.

© Noorullah Shirzada/AFP

Eid celebration Afghan Taliban militants celebrate a ceasefire on the second day of Eid in the outskirts of Jalalabad. There were extraordinary scenes of Afghan Taliban and security forces spontaneously celebrating the historic ceasefire.

© Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Policy reversal US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end family separations at the border. Mr Trump reversed course on his policy separating immigrant children from parents who cross the US border illegally.