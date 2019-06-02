Profit warnings and disappointing sales from US retailers have left Wall Street questioning the financial health of the American consumer, yet executives in many cases blamed their companies’ own mistakes, from botched promotions to misjudged fashion offerings.

Almost half — 35 of 74 — of listed US retailers tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence missed Wall Street’s forecasts for first quarter like-for-like sales. While investors are scrutinising the results for clues about consumer spending levels, a series of management mea culpas suggest they should avoid drawing too many macroeconomic conclusions.

Examples include The Gap, whose shares dropped 10 per cent on Friday after like-for-like sales fell 4 per cent. Among a series of other problems, Teri List-Stoll, chief financial officer, told investors that the clothing retailer’s product offering “lacked diversity in silhouette, prints and pattern”.

Linda Heasley, chief executive of J Jill, a women’s clothing chain based in Massachusetts, made a similar admission last week as a profit warning prompted investors to wipe 54 per cent from its share price. The line-up “lacked colour and novelty,” she said. “We did not deliver.”

Richard Hayne, co-founder of hipster favourite Urban Outfitters, also said the company’s namesake and Anthropologie brands had been less effective than last year in reading fashion trends.

“There have been a number of mis-steps,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. Some of the problems had arisen because the companies miscalculated demand, he said, which had left them with too much stock they then needed to sell at a discount.

In fashion, he added, “it’s been quite a boring season. The offers are quite bland. Some retailers have almost just thrown products out there, expecting consumers to spend money, but it’s not really worked out that way.”

At Abercrombie & Fitch, Scott Lipesky, chief financial officer, said the company had had “self-inflicted issues” in its Asia business. The Ohio-based group failed to take full advantage of a promotional event on Alibaba’s ecommerce platform, Tmall, he said. Shares fell 26 per cent as it reported like-for-like sales last week that were shy of forecasts.

Gap blamed its lacklustre product line for falling sales © AP

Nordstrom also cited “executional misses” as shares in the department store chain fell 9 per cent on falling sales. Erik Nordstrom, co-president, said there were problems with the rollout of The Nordy Club, a new loyalty scheme. The company scrapped paper-based rewards vouchers in favour of a digital-only scheme, but the change hurt footfall.

Management’s acknowledgment of its mistakes only went so far, however. One frequently cited outside factor was bad weather, which according to data provider Sentieo has been mentioned on 67 retail conference calls between executives and investors in the past month.

While executives said the domestic economic environment remained strong, several said lower tax refunds and stock market volatility had prompted some consumers to rein in spending.