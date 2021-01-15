US president-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress to spend $1.9tn on an economic rescue plan

Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for a $1.9tn economic rescue package, Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell assures markets that asset purchases will continue, four big US banks report quarterly earnings, and far-right groups find alternative internet platforms to rally for further unrest. Plus, the FT’s Guy Chazan on who is vying to replace Angela Merkel as leader of Germany’s ruling party.





Biden to push $1.9tn stimulus for pandemic-battered US economy

Powell moves to stamp out market fear of exit from loose policy

Top US banks set for $10bn round of buybacks

Far-right turns to alternative platforms to stoke further unrest

After Merkel: the battle for the soul of the Christian Democratic Union

