US president-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress to spend $1.9tn on an economic rescue plan
Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for a $1.9tn economic rescue package, Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell assures markets that asset purchases will continue, four big US banks report quarterly earnings, and far-right groups find alternative internet platforms to rally for further unrest. Plus, the FT’s Guy Chazan on who is vying to replace Angela Merkel as leader of Germany’s ruling party.
Biden to push $1.9tn stimulus for pandemic-battered US economy
https://www.ft.com/content/05e07e0d-1f2a-45da-bafb-367f4100c26a
Powell moves to stamp out market fear of exit from loose policy
https://www.ft.com/content/21d89f6d-be8f-48dc-9085-1e9baabcbdbe
Top US banks set for $10bn round of buybacks
https://www.ft.com/content/c2b155a3-8901-4011-be32-fde3f4bad740
Far-right turns to alternative platforms to stoke further unrest
https://www.ft.com/content/f5c4679b-20c5-4b68-bb6d-958f17385183?
After Merkel: the battle for the soul of the Christian Democratic Union
https://www.ft.com/content/ce034f34-cbc6-4ea9-8c16-41fc939fc0fe
