HTSI editorial coordinator Clara Baldock in Oman

This Christmas I’m going to Baja California for a wedding. When not taking part in the celebrations, I’ll be plonked on a beach, guzzling margaritas and exploring the peninsula’s rich marine life. I confess I’m a fairly chaotic packer – the more I can cram into my suitcase, the better – but there are some essentials that will be first in the bag.

Rixo silk Angelina dress

Rixo silk Angelina dress, £315

For a beach wedding, I can’t resist a bit of boho and I love the vintage-inspired floral print of Rixo’s floaty dress with delicate cap sleeves. It’s made from silk crêpe de Chine with an open back so it’s light and airy for a hot afternoon and it packs down to nothing. £315, rixo.co.uk

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 sunscreen

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 sunscreen, £15, cultbeauty.co.uk

I’m prone to looking rather lobster-like, and have tried and tested a fair number of sunscreens. I’ve become a fan of Supergoop! for my face. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the multitasking Glowscreen is hydrating without being greasy, plus it works as a primer and doesn’t harm the coral. I may do a bit of pre-holiday prep with Tan-Luxe Super Glow drops – they give you a natural sun-kissed look that will be most welcome after months of British winter. £15, cultbeauty.co.uk

Arkitaip pleated-linen Wabi trousers

Arkitaip pleated-linen Wabi trousers, from £165

Breezy, elegant and relaxed, a pair of linen trousers is a holiday staple; they’re great for cooler evenings and a bit of crumpling adds a certain nonchalant chic. Arkitaip’s Wabi pleated trousers – which come in four natural shades and are cut with a wide leg – can be dressed up or down. Founded by a mother-daughter duo, the sustainable brand works exclusively with linen as flax fibres require minimal water and are naturally pest-resistant. From £165, arkitaip.com

Muuñ woven Bicro G bag

Muuñ woven Bicro G bag, €230

Although it’s a warm-weather cliché, I like a structured, roomy straw bag for throwing in a towel, book and other bits. I’ve got my eye on French label Muuñ, which creates beautiful basket bags inspired by Scandinavian design. Each one is handwoven from elephant grass in Ghana and comes with a detachable cotton pouch. €230, muun.fr

Scarpa Crux approach shoes

Scarpa Crux approach shoes, £135

I’m keen to go for some hikes in the desert landscapes and craggy mountains, and although these “approach” shoes are technically for scrambling over rocks, I’ve found them to be the perfect hiking trainers. They’re lightweight and breathable with lots of cushioning for comfort and an extremely grippy sole. And since finding out that Baja is home to rattlesnakes, I cannot rely solely on my open-toed Birkenstocks! £135, scarpa.co.uk

Clō Stories regenerated-nylon Anne swimsuit

Clō Stories regenerated-nylon Anne swimsuit, £115

For snorkelling and kayaking, a one-piece seems a little more practical so I’ll be taking Clō Stories’ ribbed terracotta swimsuit with me. You’d never guess that the flattering silhouette with cut-out sides has been crafted from regenerated nylon made from landfill and ocean waste, plus it’s reversible – adding versatility to my holiday wardrobe and giving me more bang for my buck. £115, clostories.com