Diesel scrappage would hit UK car jobs, industry head warns

A diesel scrappage scheme would harm Britain’s car plants and lead to job losses, the head of the UK’s motor industry group has warned.

Almost half of the vehicles that roll off British production lines are diesel, and their continued output is “essential for future growth and employment”, Mike Hawes, boss of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said on Thursday.

“A large proportion [of the cars] are the latest low-emission diesels and it’s essential for future growth and employment that we encourage these newer, cleaner diesels on to UK roads and avoid penalising consumers who choose diesel for its fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions,” he said.

Mr Hawes’s warning came on the same day that the SMMT published its latest production figures, showing that the UK made more cars in March than in any other month since 2000.

Production rose 7.3 per cent during the month, to 170,691 vehicles, with exports increasing 10.6 per cent, to 130,838. Some 224,849 of the cars made were diesel — 6.7 per cent higher than a year ago.

Last year 788,865 diesel cars were made in the UK, accounting for just under half of all output, according to the SMMT.

Mr Hawes’s comments come just weeks after Theresa May, prime minister, ordered ministers to draw up plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of a new national strategy to combat pollution.

A number of cities, including London, are planning so-called “toxin taxes” on diesel cars but Mrs May is understood to be looking at ways to incentivise drivers to trade in dirty vehicles for cleaner models, including a state subsidy for cleaner cars of between £1,000 and £2,000.

The national air pollution plan was due to be published earlier this week, but the government has sought to delay its publication until after the general election in June.

Diesel vehicles became popular with consumers across Europe because of their high fuel economy. Carmakers embraced the technology because it had lower CO2 output than petrol, which helped them hit emissions targets.

Many motorists also bought diesel vehicles believing they were less polluting than petrol cars.

However, a public and regulatory backlash against diesel has been gathering pace following the revelations from Volkswagen in late 2015 that millions of its diesel cars emitted far more than previously claimed. The cars had been fitted with cheating software that masked their pollution levels in laboratory tests.

But in recent months, the SMMT has been campaigning to highlight the merits of newer diesel technology, which it claims is cleaner than old variants.

This week, the lobby group said that 96 per cent of commercial vehicles in Britain run on diesel and estimated that the fuel contributes £26.4bn to Britain’s economy, from delivery vans to emergency services.

Britain is also a major manufacturer of diesel engines for export, with Ford making diesel engines at its Dagenham plant. BMW also has the capacity to make diesel engines at its Hams Hall plant in the West Midlands.