23 bewitching buys for Halloween – and beyond
Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
ART WRD Witches tote bag, £220
Gucci crystal stud bracelet, £645, farfetch.com
Antique Japanese Haniwa figures, $600 per set, 1stdibs.com
Alexander McQueen leather biker jacket, £3,390, harveynichols.com
Cartier 1980s pre-owned leather skull-buckle belt, £295, farfetch.com
The Eye by Vladimir Nabokov, £12, waterstones.com
Tom Ford lipstick, £44
Vivienne Westwood cotton/viscose Atomage dress, £2,110
16Arlington crepe Dickinson top, £450
Comme des Garçons x George Cox leather shoes, £296, luisaviaroma.com
Steve Harrison Triptych candle holders, £20,000, bluemountain.school
Fornasetti porcelain wall plate, £130
Bibi van der Velden for Auverture gold Alligator Bite single ear hugger, £2,035
Khaite patent-leather May skirt, £1,570, net-a-porter.com
Cire Trudon Mary candle, €85 for 270g, thelondoncandlestore.com
Ann Demeulemeester sheer slogan-embroidered top, £343, farfetch.com
Parts of Four gold and silver leopard skull replica, £2,450
Saint Laurent satin-trimmed backless velvet waistcoat, £850, matchesfashion.com
Bentley & Skinner gold, diamond and enamel skull cufflinks, POA
Elie Top gold and silver Dorsal cuff, €7,200
Helmut Lang cotton-jersey top, £205, net-a-porter.com
Pool Studio Contrepoids side table, POA
Bottega Veneta leather boots, £1,045, net-a-porter.com
Get alerts on when a new story is published