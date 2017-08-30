Apple joins Bain bid for Toshiba memory chip unit

Apple has swept in at the last minute to join the ¥2tn race to buy Toshiba’s memory chip unit, joining a consortium led by US private equity group Bain Capital in a move aimed at breaking a two-month negotiation deadlock.

Under Bain’s hastily-reassembled structure, Apple and possibly another corporate investor would supply around ¥400bn towards the bid while a combination of Bain, Toshiba’s main banks and the South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix provided the remaining ¥1.6tn.

Apple’s upfront cash would allow a deal to be signed quickly and the consortium’s more conservative members, Development Bank of Japan and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, to hold back from investing until Toshiba resolves a legal dispute with its partner Western Digital. Apple declined to comment.

While Apple’s entry to the race provides Bain with a potential path to victory, several people involved in talks cautioned that there are still two other plausible contenders vying for the chipmaking unit.

Toshiba’s lenders are pressing the company to sign a deal before a notional deadline on Thursday. But people close to the company said the board is unlikely to settle on any one of the three before then.

The same people said that a group led by Taiwan’s Foxconn may be the closest to presenting Toshiba with a viable deal within the next few days. But Foxconn is also likely to encounter the highest political hurdles on concerns that control of a key Japanese technology would end up outside the country, they added.

The third bidder is Western Digital, the US chipmaker that is both a partner of Toshiba’s in the memory chip joint venture and engaged in a fierce legal dispute with it over whether the sale of the unit itself should be allowed to go ahead. But it is described by bankers and other negotiators as currently the furthest from having a viable proposal.

Western Digital’s bid is dependent upon the support of the INCJ and DBJ, institutions that were supposedly bound into the Bain bid but which, according to people close to both, are beholden to the Japanese trade ministry and likely to back whichever deal it favours.

“The Western Digital bid looks the neatest because it theoretically removes the legal dispute that has been holding this dealmaking process back,” said one person familiar with the talks. “That clearly appeals to Toshiba’s impatient lenders but there are fundamental differences to resolve and it is still some way from producing a deal that Toshiba could sign.”

Toshiba is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Thursday when the competing bids will be discussed.

Banks are raising the pressure on Toshiba to complete a sale of the memory unit quickly, so that the conglomerate receives a massive inflow of cash before March 2018. This is to help fill a $4.5bn hole in its shareholder equity, which was left by the huge losses at its US nuclear unit. Failure to do so risks forcing the Tokyo Stock Exchange to delist Toshiba — a fate its lenders are adamant must be avoided.