Uber continues to break barriers. Despite not even being public yet, an activist investor is already chasing the rideshare revolutionary. The company, in the midst of its IPO roadshow, received a letter from CtW Investment Group. It wants Uber to dump former bank executive John Thain from its board among a handful of other demands. Corporate governance is a touchy subject at Uber given its legacy of culture problems.

But Uber is trying to turn a weakness into a strength. It is going public with a one-share, one-vote system, unlike the dual-class structure which virtually every other tech start-up uses to entrench founder or venture capitalist control. In addition to its single-class system, Uber has separated its CEO and chairperson roles. Board members will stand for election every year. Cue cheers from governance champions.

It remains to be seen if Uber’s commitment to better shareholder accountability will translate into a valuation premium. So far, it has just brought shareholder pressure. CtW objects to Mr Thain’s board seat for multiple reasons. First, he is a longtime colleague of Uber finance head, Nelson Chai. Additionally, CtW cites his leadership roles at problem banks Merrill Lynch and CIT Group. His directorships at four other large public companies annoy CtW, too.

CtW’s most intriguing request is that Uber appoint directors who are “more representative of its investor base”. Four of Uber’s directors represent its large investors such as SoftBank and TPG. Most of the others — Ursula Burns, Mr Thain, Ronald Sugar — are former executives of public companies. Would these people really challenge another CEO? There are reasons to be sceptical.

Even with the single-class structure, Uber’s largest core investors would have a third of its shares and votes creating considerable insulation from smaller public investors. Still, its decision to favour shareholder democracy is a good decision that should be celebrated even as some ask for more.