Goldman Sachs will be paid $58m by 21st Century Fox for the advice it is offering on Fox’s planned sale of assets to Walt Disney. What is the investment bank doing to earn so much?

According to John Gapper, the answer lies in a kind of alchemy. The secret to extracting a whopping "success fee" from giving advice on a merger or acquisition, John argues, is less to ensure the best possible deal for the client than to make them believethey are getting it.

Many industry observers think M&A advice is overpriced. The solution? Tie those swollen fees more closely to whether a deal succeeds in the long term.

Janan Ganesh argues that while liberals worry about the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and a panoply of social rights, conservative justices are quietly dismantling economic protections.

Sara George writes that financial regulators should stop going after junior staff while letting senior managers go free.

Frederick Studemann discovers that German business leaders are tiring of Angela Merkel.

Martin Weale, formerly of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, warns that the BoE should be wary of making promises on interest rates that it will not be able to keep.

Only Remain expresses the national interest— Letter from Paul Serfaty:

Brexiters know they hate the EU, but they are quite incapable of delivering a common and agreed vision of post-Brexit Britain. The xenophobic element in the Conservative party, long numerous but relatively powerless, is now allied with the ultra free marketeers in hatred of the EU. Throw in Labour socialists for whom the EU is an anti-worker corporate conspiracy, and you have a three-way alliance that agrees on one thing only: the EU is the devil. But each of the three disagrees on why, and what should follow Brexit.

Comment by Karl M on The shame of my very low Uber rating:

There is a point at which society has to ask if monopoly type businesses should be able to identify, track and rate customers in a way that can result in denial of service. Uber, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix all want to become essential monopolies and yet they want to retain the kind of freedom to keep tabs on customers that only a small 'mom-and-pop' outfit could. Use of customer ratings and service denial should be grounds for antitrust investigations.

Oops . . . Rees-Mogg slips on a banana Peel— Letter from Mark Bearn:

Benjamin Disraeli once remarked that William Gladstone’s speeches and articles about the Balkans were, “of all the Bulgarian horrors, perhaps the worst”. One begins to feel much the same about the Brexiters, and their shockingly perfidious claims to be the proponents of the national interest, economic good sense and, more trivially, party loyalty.



