Tencent, unlike its name, is no penny stock. It has a market value of nearly $400bn. The Chinese games and payments group could do more to support the valuation.

On Wednesday, the group announced a year on year profit increase of 70 per cent to Rmb18.3bn ($2.7bn). Margins, however, are falling. The group needs to allocate its resources more profitably. Higher margin advertising would help.

Tencent’s cash cow is value added services. The segment includes gaming and subscriptions for digital content, such as music, videos or literature and accounts for two-thirds of revenues. Unfortunately, government regulators are clamping down on content providers. Last week Tencent shares fell 5 per cent on news of an investigation in content deemed “harmful to the social order.”

Tencent not only creates various content but controls the system on which it is consumed. That means the company can target users to offer the games it thinks they want to play. A low subscription base for content suggests further room for growth.

The company has also expanded cloud and payments services quickly, competing directly with rival Alibaba’s affiliates. But the unit under which they fall has the group’s lowest gross margin at 22 per cent, versus the group’s 50 per cent. Management has said the main motivation for the payments business “is not actually to make money” — instead it provides a vehicle for ads and paid-for content.

The missing piece is advertising, where Tencent could do much better. Its share of revenue is only 18 per cent. Chinese social media ads constitute only 7 per cent of online ads. In the US it is four times that. And Tencent, through its payments arm, owns a treasure trove of data that could be used to create valuable, targeted ads.

Note that Facebook generates almost all of its revenues from profitable advertising. Its gross margin is 86 per cent, well above Tencent’s. Facebook’s top line has multiplied faster than Tencent’s over five years too. More ad revenues would help Tencent close the gap and generate higher profitability.

