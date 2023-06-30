All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which first name was shared by the French scientists Fourier and Lamarck?

What is the bestselling film soundtrack album of all time?

Longshoreman Eddie Carbone is the main character in which Arthur Miller play?

Which writer and feminist was the mother of the politician Shirley Williams?

Which American won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964?

In heraldry, what Latin word means the right-hand side of a shield?

What’s the smallest native British breed of horse?

The British Gazette, edited by Winston Churchill, was a newspaper published for a week in 1926 – in response to what?

The adjective “prelapsarian” means before *what*?