Theresa May is giving the NHS an extra £20bn a year for its 70th birthday. Will it help the suffering health service and is it money well spent? Plus, is Britain on course to stay in the EU single market for goods trade? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, James Blitz, Miranda Green and Sarah Neville of the Financial Times. Produced by Molly Mintz. We’re asking listeners to rate our podcasts and tell us what you like and don’t like about our shows. Send us your thoughts and enter our prize draw: ft.com/podcastfeedback