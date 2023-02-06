The US donor network led by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch has signalled it will oppose Donald Trump’s bid to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and European banks launch earnings season with healthy profits. Plus, the FT’s Robert Armstrong says the latest US jobs report is another piece in the US economic puzzle.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Billionaire Koch’s donor network says it opposes Trump’s re-election

UBS profits rise after Credit Suisse client defections

Deutsche Bank delays buyback decision as annual profits hit 15-year high

No signs of US slowdown in surprisingly robust jobs market

Capture: who's looking after the children? | FT Film

Unhedged newsletter

