We are pleased to announce the winners of the FT European Innovative Lawyer Awards 2018, held at the Natural History Museum in London, in association with research partner RSG Consulting.

Explore the full rankings on ft.com/innovative-lawyers

• Allen & Overy

• Veon

• Cuatrecasas

• Jonathan Brayne, Allen & Overy and Julia Salasky, CrowdJustice

• Scott Dresser, Veon

• White & Case and Accept

• Linklaters

• Wartsila Corporation (in-house)

• Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Dell EMC (in-house)

• ASB Law

• The Carlyle Group (in-house)

• Baker McKenzie

• Aviva (in-house)

• Cuatrecasas

• ING Bank (in-house)

• Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Nasdaq (in-house)

• Hausfeld



• Bird & Bird

• The Carlyle Group (in-house)

• Linklaters

• International Finance Corporation (in-house)

• Slaughter and May

• Blackstone Real Estate (in-house)

• Allen & Overy

• UBS (in-house)

• Cuatrecasas and Ogayar

• Innovation in Legal Expertise: Mason Hayes & Curran

• Innovation in Business of Law: A&L Goodbody

• Most Innovative law firm: A&L Goodbody

Methodology

FT Innovative Lawyers Europe 2018 is a rankings report and awards for Europe-based lawyers. Shortlists for the awards comprise the top-scoring submissions in each ranking. The Financial Times and its research partner, RSG Consulting, have devised a unique methodology to rank lawyers on innovation. Law firms, in-house legal teams and other legal service providers were invited to make submissions. For the FT Innovative Lawyers report for Europe 2018, we received 813 submissions and nominations from 127 law firms and legal service providers and 60 in-house legal teams. Research was conducted by RSG researchers between May and August 2018. We conducted interviews with more than 715 clients, senior lawyers, executives and experts to arrive at the final rankings. Each entry is scored out of 10 points for originality, leader ship and impact for a maximum score of 30. They are then benchmarked against each other to arrive at the final rankings.

FT 50

The most innovative law firms and legal service providers. The FT 50 ranking is an aggregate of each law firm and legal service provider’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries in the 13 law firm and legal service provider categories of the report.

The most innovative in-house legal teams

This overall ranking is an aggregate of each in-house legal team’s performance in the report. The total score is the sum of scores for all ranked entries in the 10 in-house legal categories.

Judges

The winner of the Legal Innovator of the Year award is decided from a shortlist of 10 by a panel of judges: Harriet Arnold, editor, FT Innovative Lawyers; Stuart Barr, chief product and strategy officer, HighQ; Leyla Boulton, FT Special Reports editor; Liam Brown, founder and executive chairman, Elevate; Jane Croft, FT law courts correspondent; John Croft, president and co-founder, Elevate; Madison Darbyshire, FT Special Reports legal communities curator; Jacqueline de Gernier, vice-president for sales, DocuSign; Reena SenGupta, chief executive, RSG Consulting; Barney Thompson, FT legal correspondent; Ram Vasudevan, chief executive and founder, QuisLex RSG Consulting.

The RSG Consulting research team has decades of experience analysing the legal profession. It has a record of devising ranking methodologies for professional services firms. Reena SenGupta, RSG chief executive, helped to launch the FT’s Law & Business page in 2001, and has been a regular writer on the legal profession for the FT for 17 years.