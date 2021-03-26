The best of FT Weekend Spring Festival 2021 Watch highlights from our three-day digital festival of debates tackling some of the biggest issues facing the world today — and view all sessions on demand Kazuo Ishiguro: ‘When AI is writing our constitutions we should worry’Two Nobel laureates discuss artificial intelligence, science and literature Yuval Noah Harari: ‘Pandemics are no longer natural disasters, they're political failures’Yuval Noah Harari and FT's Alec Russell discuss the world after Covid Bonnie Greer: ‘Americans have no idea about royalty’Simon Schama and Bonnie Greer on the British monarchy and its future Missed the FT Weekend Spring Festival?Watch all 39 hours on demand until June 20 by purchasing a festival passnew Mark Carney: ‘We need 50 shades of green’ Former BoE governor Mark Carney on how to save the planet – and rethink the global economy Özlem Türeci: ‘Inspiring people is part of the job’ BioNTech vaccine visionaries Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin on their world-changing work More from this Series David McWilliams: ‘Britain must learn to think like a small country’ Will the union survive? Is England prepared to pay the price? Elif Shafak: ‘We are acting as if we have no memory’Ten years on from the Arab Spring – the writers’ view Fareed Zakaria: ‘There is room for the US and China to co-exist'Can Biden’s America regain world leadership? Anne Case: ‘The labour force has lost its voice’Three economists give their take on the post-Covid economy Philippe Sands: ‘Betrayal is at the heart of everything he wrote’ Secrets, lies and spies’ legacies: an appreciation of author John Le Carré