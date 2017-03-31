The 8th Door/Bluebeard’s Castle, Theatre Royal, Glasgow — potency and sensuality

Unless you take the fail-safe option of Cavalleria rusticana + Pagliacci, it is never easy to decide how to put together a successful operatic double bill. Bartók’s hour-long Bluebeard’s Castle is an early 20th-century symbolist masterpiece, but there is no obvious complement to programme alongside it. For this new production by Scottish Opera — its first collaboration with the Glasgow-based theatre company Vanishing Point — an entirely new work has been commissioned as a kind of prequel.

Setting a libretto by Béla Balázs (here sung in the original Hungarian), Bartók’s drama shows Bluebeard’s new wife Judith insisting on opening his castle’s seven doors, thereby revealing their fatally disturbing contents. Utilising as its text poems by the composer’s contemporaries, either sung or spoken in Hungarian and English, The 8th Door presents actors Gresa Pallaska and Robert Jack as a kind of earlier incarnation of Judith and Bluebeard. They appear seated in front of cameras, with their backs to the audience, their minutest facial movements and silently mouthed conversations projected on to screens. Pallaska’s departure at the end signals her character’s entry into Bartók’s opera, which follows after the interval.