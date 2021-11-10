Fiona Golfar picks practical presents for nature lovers

Loewe mini grained-leather cross-body Puzzle bag, £1,400

This bag is my nod to the yellow trend of the season. Just enough without making me feel overwhelmed. I wear a lot of black but I always add a splash of colour. matchesfashion.com

Dreem Distillery CBD Night drops, £160 for 30ml

These CBD drops have changed my life. I keep them by my bed and take them 30 minutes before turning out the light, and they’ve improved the quality of my sleep immeasurably. I think they are a brilliant stocking filler. dreemdistillery.co.uk

Hermes Series 7 Apple Watch, £1,249

My husband was recently given one of these and I thought I could steal his, but he likes it too much, so I would like one for myself with an orange leather strap. hermes.com

Colville Murano vase, £3,525

I would love to be given any of the colourful homeware made by Colville but especially this blue, orange, yellow and white marbled Murano-glass Spherical vase, which was inspired by a bowling ball. matchesfashion.com

Birkenstock shearling Boston Big Buckle, £150

These would make me very happy. I have been a huge Birkenstock fan forever but when I saw these clogs I knew there would be room in the cupboard for just one more pair! birkenstock.com

Emsie Sharp tumblers, £24 each

I really enjoy setting a table. Lots of thought goes into every detail, from the flowers to the napkins. I’m a huge fan of Emsie Sharp’s glassware. She trained in Venice and now works in Dorset. Her work is tactile and light and her coloured tumblers are gorgeous. Perfect for my table. sharpglass.co.uk

Niwaki rattan S-Type clippers, £199

I am a recent convert to the immaculate designs of Niwaki, and these hand-lashed rattan pruning clippers made using a single unbroken length of wisteria tendril are a work of art in themselves and are perfect for deadheading. niwaki.com

Cartier vintage compact, £20,400

Harry Fane is an expert on vintage Cartier and there’s nothing more enjoyable than spending time with him as he shares his extensive knowledge of his treasures. I would be delighted to receive this black-enamel, gold and diamond powder compact from 1925. The Chinese pagoda on the lid is a symbol of good fortune. harryfane.com

Alice in Wonderland (1951) art print, £6,000, and poster, £60

Jason Shulman’s Photographs of Films are movies shot in a single photographic exposure. All the light, all the time and every frame captured in a beautiful single image. Available in limited edition from Cob Gallery or as posters from Jason Shulman studio. jasonshulmanstudio.com

Tarka Kings Sign earrings, £3,800

Louisa Guinness’s West End gallery is dedicated to showing small editions of jewellery designed by 20th- and 21st-century artists, from Calder to Kapoor. These 18ct-gold and rutilated-quartz drop earrings by Tarka Kings reflect the fine drawing work that she is known for. louisaguinnessgallery.com

Antique Textiles Company quilt, price dependent on design

I’ve always been obsessed with antique quilts. My parents gave me one when I was 11 and I was hooked for life. Antique Textiles Company Founder Christopher Wilson-Tate has one of the biggest and best-sourced collections in his new shop on London’s Abbey Road. antiquetextilescompany.co.uk

Sweethearts of the Rodeo calfskin Quaker shoes, £725

These butter-soft handmade shoes are designed by former fashion editors Charlotte Pilcher and Vanessa Gillingham. Their small business prides itself on style and quality, and these cool minimalist Quaker shoes in Bone are the perfect winter white. sweetheartsoftherodeo.co.uk

Soil to Table by The Land Gardeners, £25

While I wait for this new book by the talented Land Gardeners – out in January – I would be thrilled to be given some bags of its Climate Compost inoculum, £15. It truly is black gold. My garden will be extremely lucky! thelandgardeners.com

Spectacle Performance Crème, £76

I really like this clever, sustainably packaged (the tube is made partly of sawdust) unscented moisturiser that suits all skin types. It brightens and plumps out all the fine lines on my face and, best of all, gives me a really dewy hydrated skin that lasts all day and sits immaculately under make-up. spectacleskincare.com