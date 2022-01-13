Boris Johnson suffered the toughest day of his premiership on Wednesday when he faced calls to quit after he admitted attending a Number 10 “bring your own booze” party during lockdown, the commodities boom has extended to nickel which reached its highest level in a decade, environmentalist activists are targeting public relations firms, and Beyond Meat has become one of the most shorted companies on US stock market.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Nickel hits 10-year high as electric vehicle production ramps up

Activists target public relations groups for greenwashing fossil fuels

Short sellers pile into Beyond Meat

Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after ‘bring your own booze’ event

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.