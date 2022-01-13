Environmental activists target top PR firms
Boris Johnson suffered the toughest day of his premiership on Wednesday when he faced calls to quit after he admitted attending a Number 10 “bring your own booze” party during lockdown, the commodities boom has extended to nickel which reached its highest level in a decade, environmentalist activists are targeting public relations firms, and Beyond Meat has become one of the most shorted companies on US stock market.
Nickel hits 10-year high as electric vehicle production ramps up
Activists target public relations groups for greenwashing fossil fuels
Short sellers pile into Beyond Meat
Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after ‘bring your own booze’ event
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
