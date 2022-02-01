The US stock market has suffered its worst start to the year since the global financial crisis, US and European allies are preparing what is being described as the most aggressive package of economic and financial sanctions ever assembled to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Italian government bonds rallied as investors welcomed the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as president.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

US stock markets endure worst January since global financial crisis

US and European allies ready aggressive sanctions against Russia

Draghi gains vital time for policy revamp after Italy re-elects Mattarella as president

Sony buys video game maker Bungie for $3.6bn as dealmaking accelerates

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.