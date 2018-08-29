Debates over bank capital resemble one of those epic but interminable tennis rallies between a pair of baseline sluggers. On one side of the net you have the big global banks. They say they have plenty of capital and that forcing them to operate with more is a restraint on trade. Pow! On the other side are the regulators, who say more capital is better because you never know what losses you may have to absorb. Thwack!

The current argument in the US over an extra layer of protection dreamt up by the Basel Committee — the countercyclical buffer — has played out in much the same way. Some sympathy for the banks is due. They are already subject to a dizzying array of ratios and buffers, from Basel and beyond. The benefits of adding another layer of bubble wrap are unclear.

But the discussion is really a sideshow. The more important point is that the Federal Reserve, the most powerful of America’s banking regulators, already has a lot of latitude to tighten restraints on banks through annual stress tests. If the Fed feels that a frothy stock market poses extra risks, it can simply imagine a bigger swing in prices in its Armageddon scenario. Banks would then be forced to prepare for it by limiting cash distributions to shareholders.

Ever since stress test became an annual event in 2011, big banks have chafed against them, even as they responded by roughly doubling their capital levels and boosting defences against illiquidity. Lobbyist efforts to loosen certain parts of the test have intensified over the past couple of years as Donald Trump’s administration committed to reviewing every part of the Obama-era regulatory framework.

This is the real threat. The stress test should remain the primary way of keeping banks on a tight leash. If they are not making acceptable returns to shareholders a decade on from the financial crisis, it is because they are mismanaged, not overcapitalised.