Fifteen-year olds in Wales and Scotland performed worse in international science and maths tests than their peers in England, an outcome that raises questions about the quality of the different education systems across the UK.

English 15-year olds also had higher reading scores than those in the UK’s other three nations, judged by the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) conducted every three years by the OECD, the Paris-based international organisation.

The survey, which follows a period of government budget cutbacks in education and the introduction of a new curriculum in England, also highlighted low levels of wellbeing among students and more frequent bullying across the UK compared with other industrialised countries.

Overall, the UK, where education is devolved to the four nations, ranked above average among OECD countries — partly reflecting its relative economic size. However, it came below Estonia, Poland and Sweden as well as notably China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Andreas Schleicher, OECD director for education and skills, said the UK showed “signals of progress” and that by international standards the differences across its four countries were modest.

He said: “The quality of education will never exceed the quality of teaching. British teachers have less time than most of the highest performing systems to invest in high quality research, classroom practice and a collaborative culture.”

The UK survey was based on a sample of nearly 14,000 studentsin 538 schools who were tested during 2018, and showed that 53 per cent reported being “sometimes or always feeling miserable”, compared with 39 per cent across the OECD. Meanwhile, 27 per cent reported being bullied at least a few times a month compared with 23 per cent across the OECD.

Scores for reading across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all rose in 2018 compared with the previous test in 2015. Only Wales reported an increase in science scores, although the level remained below those achieved in the other UK nations.

Carole Willis, chief executive of the National Foundation for Educational Research, a charity that conducted the Pisa tests in the UK, said: “It’s very difficult to disentangle the extent to which reforms have driven the changes. [The results] can’t be taken as a report card on different government policies.”

The fall in Scotland’s Pisa score on science will come as a blow to the governing Scottish National party, which is facing accusations of falling educational standards following the difficult introduction of a new curriculum since 2010. However, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who has said she is to be judged on her government’s record on education, will take comfort in the improvement in the reading score, even though this remains slightly below that recorded for England.

Scotland’s education spending fell 2.5 per cent in real terms between 2010/11 and 2017/18, according to the Scottish Local Government Benchmarking Framework.

Kirsty Williams, Wales’ minister for education, said: “We are continuing to improve in all areas and we’ve got more top performers than ever before . . . We are heading in the right direction with our reforms.”

John Jerrim, professor of education and social statistics at University College London’s Institute of Education cautioned that the data did not provide any explanations behind the trends. “There is a headline uptick for England but it’s not a trend. It’s far too easy to make any kind of grand claim.”

He said the new GCSE syllabus could have played a role, both in helping raise test scores and contributing to low reported levels of wellbeing. He also highlighted the drop across the UK in performance in science, which he said could be related to cutbacks in school budgets.

Additional reporting by Mure Dickie in Edinburgh