What the Rolling Stones roadies can teach you about money
Why does the crew of the world’s biggest rock band have its own financial literacy programme? Well, life in the music industry is rife with financial instability - workers are often on short-term contracts, missing out on employee benefits such as pension savings and health insurance. A tour can stop at the drop of a hat - when a rockstar breaks their leg, or a pandemic hits - and workers are left without any income.
That's why, when the retirement planning nonprofit, Alliance for Lifetime Income, became the Stones tour's latest sponsor, production manager Dale Skjerseth came up with an idea for helping the younger roadies manage their money better.
This episode is packed with financial tips for budgeting and long-term saving, especially for gig and short-term contract workers. Featuring Stones roadies Nick and Dale, and Alliance for Lifetime Income chief executive Jean Statler.
