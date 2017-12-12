Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

A Blackstone real estate fund is taking a 10 per cent stake in Logicor, the pan-European logistics company that the private equity firm sold to the Chinese sovereign wealth fund just months ago for €12.25bn.

China Investment Corp has also hired Blackstone to manage Logicor’s portfolio of warehouses and logistics properties, according to people briefed on the matter.

Blackstone’s newly raised $2bn European fund is just one of several investors that CIC has invited to buy stakes in Logicor. Several insurers are also looking at the company, the people said.

Blackstone’s return to a company that it sold off in June highlights the firm’s deep involvement in logistics-related real estate, a sector in which it was an early investor. It also has a long history of doing deals with China’s biggest and most acquisitive groups, including CIC, Anbang Insurance and HNA.

Blackstone’s real estate arm, with about $200bn in gross value in property assets under management and $111bn in capital under management, has been able to capitalise repeatedly on demand for warehouse space sparked by the growth of e-commerce. Three years ago it sold IndCor Properties, another logistics firm, to Government of Singapore Investment Corp for $8bn.

Blackstone’s sale of Logicor to CIC was the second-largest European real estate transaction on record and the fourth-largest international Chinese takeover to date, according to Dealogic.

Blackstone and CIC declined to comment on the deal between the fund and Logicor.

But Jon Gray, head of Blackstone’s real estate arm said recently that the firm was expecting interest rate rises to hit less desirable parts of the property market.

“We are definitely in a more mature part of the cycle,” he said. “Overall value will grow but in a much more modest way. You have to be much more precise . . . much more focused in both geography and sectors.”

Additional reporting by Yuan Yang in Beijing