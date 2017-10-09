This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

A new low for Turkish-American relations almost brought a new low for the lira on Monday. The US government suspended processing of new visa applications from the majority Muslim country and Nato ally. Yet, much as politics nerds have spent 2017 adjusting to extraordinary events becoming commonplace, markets have adapted by learning to shrug them off.

The Borsa Istanbul 100 remains one of the world’s best performing stock markets, up 26 per cent this year in dollar terms even after Monday’s plunge. Only a handful of companies have lost ground, and few would have predicted that under an increasingly autocratic regime a local tankmaker, Otokar Otomotiv, would prove the worst stock to own.

It may be that value goes a long way. Turkish stocks trade at about eight times estimates for prospective earnings, according to Morgan Stanley. That is less than at the time of a failed coup in July 2016, and below the median earnings multiple of nine registered over the past decade. Turks also appear to be investing in stocks as a response to rapid inflation, which hit 11.2 per cent in September. The last time core prices rose so fast was 2004, when the country won praise for fighting inflation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is keener to clamp down on dissenters than consumer prices. Last week he reiterated his opposition to higher interest rates, which would support the currency. The official overnight bank lending rate is 12 per cent, meaning the inflation-adjusted interest rate on offer is less than 1 per cent, low by the standards of emerging market countries with trade deficits to finance.

Turkey runs what the International Monetary Fund estimates is the largest current account deficit in emerging markets, approaching 5 per cent of annual national output. Attracting dollar investment without visiting the US — 113,240 non-immigrant visas were issued to Turks last year — would add to the challenge.

A weaker currency should help, but the snag is the hard currency debts of Turkish companies. Businesses have managed the journey from 2013, when a dollar bought TL1.8, to the TL3.7 rate prevailing today, thanks in part to a lending boom supported by foreign banks. If this financial alliance starts unravelling in tandem with Turkey’s transatlantic relationship, Turkish business will be in real trouble.

