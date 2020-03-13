Arlene Foster and senior advisers in her Democratic Unionist party have been strongly criticised for their role in the “cash-for-ash” green energy scandal that toppled Northern Ireland’s government in 2017 and left the region rudderless for three years.

A judge-led inquiry into the botched renewable energy scheme that was introduced under Mrs Foster’s watch in 2012 has found that it was a risky “project too far” for the UK region and should never have gone ahead.

“While motivated by the laudable aim of encouraging the use of renewables rather than fossil fuels in heat production, the Northern Ireland standalone scheme should never have been adapted,” said a 656-page report into the affair by Patrick Coughlin, a former appeal court judge.

Setting out a litany of flaws in the renewable heat incentive (RHI) that left taxpayers with a potential £490m bill because of its failure to include cost controls, Sir Patrick said: “The risks were not sufficiently understood by all those who should have understood them within the Northern Ireland government either at the outset or at any time during the life of the scheme.”

Mrs Foster, now first minister of the newly restored devolved executive, was minister in charge of the scheme which became known as cash-for-ash after cost controls included in a similar scheme in the rest of the UK were left out. Participants received a £1.60 subsidy for every £1.00 they spent on green heating, prompting claims that some businesses were heating empty premises in order to collect subsidies.

The report found Mrs Foster, as enterprise minister, was told “incorrectly” by officials that the scheme was projected to provide the highest renewable heat output at the best value. “While the minister should not have been presented with a document which lacked all the necessary costs information, she equally should not have signed it in those circumstances,” it said.

The report underlined how the scheme lacked crucial “safety” features, including any form of budget controls. “Those omissions persisted despite the fact that information about the progressive introduction of budget controls” to the RHI scheme in Great Britain was available to the Northern Ireland enterprise department “both before and after” the region’s scheme was launched. Although the department did consult on a form of budget protection in 2013, the report said, “no steps were taken to introduce it”.

Mrs Foster was finance minister when RHI costs spiralled and first minister in early 2017 when the DUP government with Sinn Féin Irish nationalists collapsed amid acrimony over their response to the debacle.

The row was amplified by tensions over Brexit, which the DUP supports and Sinn Féin opposes, and it was only in January that they set aside their differences to restart the executive, with three smaller parties: the nationalist Social Democratic and Labour party, the Ulster Unionists and the cross-community Alliance.

After a deal was brokered to restore the executive eight weeks ago, senior figures at Stormont, the seat of government in Northern Ireland, said before the report’s release that Sir Patrick’s findings would not break the new consensus between the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Newton Emerson, a Belfast commentator who closely follows unionist politics, wrote in the Irish Times on Thursday that the DUP and Sinn Féin had already forgiven each other. “The weary truth is that everything the RHI report is likely to say was priced into Stormont three months ago, when devolution was restored.”

The judge criticised the role of DUP advisers in the affair and said both Mrs Foster’s party and Sinn Féin “frustrated” the purpose of democratically enacted laws when appointing special ministerial advisers.

Naming current DUP adviser John Robinson and former advisers Andrew Crawford and Richard Bullick, the report said it was “unacceptable” that emails relating to the conduct of junior civil servants “were leaked to the media by a political party” in 2015. “The disclosure of emails was intended to relieve to some degree the pressure on one form of civil servant, a Spad [or ministerial adviser] by making public the identities and actions of more junior civil servants,” it said.

“While, in some respects, Mr Robinson, Mr Bullick and Dr Crawford were all participants in this action, it was a quite extraordinary step for an executive minister to also acquiesce.”

The report also criticised Máirtín O Muilleoir, former Sinn Féin finance minister, for his contact with Ted Howell, a member of the party’s “crisis committee” with no elected position, when RHI costs were being reined in. The inquiry found that an email from Mr Ó Muilleoir to Mr Howell “was not limited to approving the timing” of the measure “but also encompassed seeking Mr Howell’s consent to the proposed course of action and executive minister”.

The report said “corrupt or malicious activity on the part of officials, ministers or special advisers was not the cause of what went wrong” with the scheme. “Rather, the vast majority of what went wrong was due to an accumulation and compounding of errors and omissions over time and a failure of attention, on the part of all those involved in their differing roles, to identify the existence, significance or implications of those errors and omissions.”

The political parties are expected to respond to the report after it is published on Friday afternoon.